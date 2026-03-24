Trump Voted By Mail Again While Blasting It
It’s only “cheating” when Democrats do it, apparently.
President Donald Trump has once again voted by mail while railing against so-called “mail-in cheating.”
Trump, who has staunchly opposed mail-in voting as part of his delusions of mass voter fraud, voted by mail in a special election in Florida, according to The New York Times. The website for Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections listed Trump’s voter status as “by mail ballot.”
Trump previously voted by mail in 2020.
Trump’s latest vote comes as the president has rejected a bid from his own party to end the partial government shutdown in order to pass the SAVE America Act, which would prohibit universal mail-in voting. Under the new legislation, voters would have to submit an application to receive a mail-in ballot.
In a statement, the White House pretended that the president’s mail-in ballot wasn’t at odds with his own legislation. “The SAVE America Act has common-sense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel — but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed,” the statement said. “As everyone knows, the President is a resident of Palm Beach and participates in Florida elections, but he obviously primarily lives at the White House in Washington, D.C.”
Between naps at a crime-fighting task force in Memphis, Tennessee, Monday, Trump had claimed mail-in ballots were a threat to democracy. “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating,” he ranted. “I call it mail-in cheating, and we got to do something about it all.”
The Supreme Court appeared poised Monday to reject a Mississippi law that allowed ballots to be counted after Election Day, a decision which could further upend the democratic process. Last year, Trump signed an executive order banning ballots that were not “cast and received” by Election Day.