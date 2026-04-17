Bernie Sanders-Backed Democrat Sweeps to Victory in Special Election

The daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, Mejia ran on an adamantly anti-Donald Trump message and secured a whopping 70 percent of the vote as a result. The Associated Press called her victory shortly after the votes started rolling in.

Mejia, a co-director of the nonprofit progressive advocacy group Center for Popular Democracy, had previously served as the national political director of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign—a detail that Republicans cited ahead of the election to claim that the 47-year-old activist was too extreme and too left. Voters in the northern New Jersey district did not agree.

“I think we’ve been tilting a little bit more to the right lately, which worries me,” Saran Cunningham, an 86-year-old retired special educator in the area, told The Guardian before the results rolled in. “I think that we need people in Congress who will fight for things that will help people as opposed to hurting them.”