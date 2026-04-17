Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Bernie Sanders-Backed Democrat Sweeps to Victory in Special Election

Progressive candidate Analilia Mejia’s win is a rejection of AIPAC.

Analilia Mejia raises her arms and smiles with her mouth open while walking on stage. She holds a piece of paper in one hand.
Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Analilia Mejia

Voters in New Jersey were hungry for change—so they elected a progressive Democrat.

Analilia Mejia won in a landslide in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district Thursday, beating out her Republican opponent Joe Hathaway to serve the remainder of former Representative Mikie Sherrill’s term. Sherrill’s seat was left suddenly vacant after she won the state’s gubernatorial election.

The daughter of Colombian and Dominican immigrants, Mejia ran on an adamantly anti-Donald Trump message and secured a whopping 70 percent of the vote as a result. The Associated Press called her victory shortly after the votes started rolling in.

Mejia, a co-director of the nonprofit progressive advocacy group Center for Popular Democracy, had previously served as the national political director of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign—a detail that Republicans cited ahead of the election to claim that the 47-year-old activist was too extreme and too left. Voters in the northern New Jersey district did not agree.

“I think we’ve been tilting a little bit more to the right lately, which worries me,” Saran Cunningham, an 86-year-old retired special educator in the area, told The Guardian before the results rolled in. “I think that we need people in Congress who will fight for things that will help people as opposed to hurting them.”

Mejia was endorsed by Sanders, as well as New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The progressive Democrat’s positions echo several of the policies that made Sanders a national phenomenon, including support for universal health care coverage, tuition-free college, student loan forgiveness programs, and strengthening unions and expanding labor protections in order to bolster America’s middle class.

But she believes that it’s some of her more independent views that have made her stand out to voters. In February, ahead of the primary election, Mejia credited her ardent opposition to ICE and the agency’s violent “overreach” as a defining policy point that connected with voters.

Mejia has also been vocal in her criticism of Israel, publicly denouncing the state’s war on Palestine as a genocide. That caught the attention of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which funneled money into the race to bolster her opponents. In the end, the pro-Israel lobby’s efforts may have been one of the reasons that voters in New Jersey sent Mejia to Congress.

In a fiery victory speech Thursday, Mejia told a cheering crowd that her election was the beginning of a crusade against power that has a ​​“stranglehold over every aspect of our lives.”

Mejia does not yet have a concrete date for when she will start her term.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Cognitive Decline? Trump Claims He’s Never Heard of a “Corner Store”

Donald Trump made the bizarre and out of touch remark during an event about affordability.

Donald Trump stands with his fist raised and his mouth open
Ian Maule/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Does President Donald Trump really not know what a corner store is?

Speaking about taxes Thursday in Las Vegas, Trump’s apparent contempt for even discussing affordability was on full display, as he joked he had no idea what a corner store was.

“The Great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of American small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores—what is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term,” he said.

“I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described. A corner store. Who the hell wrote that, please?”

Like Trump’s campaign remark that groceries are an “old-fashioned” thing, his latest comment demonstrates just how far removed he is from Americans’ everyday lives.

That’s how he’s able to claim with a straight face that the U.S. economy is in good shape, even as Americans struggle to pay for gas, suffering through heightened inflation and a jobless boom.

Trump’s manner of reading speeches for the first time, struggling to understand or even pronounce the words, is also concerning for the oldest person to be elected president. Trump, who grew up in New York City, can’t possibly claim to not know what a corner store is—unless he actually forgot.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Dodges Key Question on Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Who knows how long the blockade will last?

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The U.S. seems ready to block Iran’s primary oil tradeway “indefinitely.”

Donald Trump dodged questions Thursday about a lack of progress at the Strait of Hormuz, instead claiming that “no ship” was passing the blockade that the U.S. had imposed on the waterway at the beginning of the week.

“How long can you sustain the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz?” asked a reporter.

“We’re doing very well with the blockade, it’s very routine for us, the Navy is incredible. And I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering, no ship is going past our Navy,” said Trump.

But that’s not true. Data obtained by Reuters indicated that the president’s blockade hardly affected traffic on the waterway the first day it was imposed, and at least one U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker sailed right by.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News earlier in the week that America’s military could keep up the pressure campaign forever.

“This embargo is squeezing the economic life out of the Iranian regime. The United States has the capacity to continue this indefinitely if Iran chooses the wrong path,” Miller said Wednesday night, further claiming that Trump had made energy costs a priority ahead of the war in Iran.

Meanwhile, Americans and their wallets are hurting. Gas prices across the U.S. have surged beyond $4 a gallon. In five states—California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—gas has risen above an average of $5 a gallon. The soaring price has driven up the cost of practically everything else, as inflated transportation and shipping prices get offloaded to customers. Trump warned Tuesday that the cost of gas “could be the same or maybe a little bit higher” come midterm season.

As Trump’s two-week ceasefire in Iran comes to a close, it’s becoming less and less clear as to when exactly the war will end, and whether the U.S. has made any meaningful progress in its peace negotiations. Trump has repeated that the “war can be over very soon,” though talks to end it have so far fallen apart.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Starts Making Up Things the Pope Said as He Breaks With Reality

President Trump isn’t willing to give up this fight—even if that means lying about what the pope said.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Trump seems to be in some kind of spite-induced fugue state regarding Pope Leo XIV—insisting that he isn’t fighting with His Holiness (he is) and that the pope said Iran could have a nuclear weapon (he didn’t).

“Why are you fighting with the pope?” a reporter asked Trump outside the White House on Thursday. “And are you worried it’s upsetting your—”

“No, no, I don’t—I have to do what’s right. The pope has to understand that, very simple. I have nothing against the pope. His brother is MAGA all the way. I like his brother Louis.”

“Then why are you fighting with him?”

“I’m not fighting with him. The pope made a statement. He says Iran can have a nuclear weapon. I say Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—”

“He didn’t say that,” a reporter interrupted. Trump continued on, ignoring her.

“And if the pope looked at the 42,000 people who were killed over the last two or three months, as a protester with no weapons, no nothing, if you take a look at that. So I can disagree with the pope. I have a right to disagree with the pope.”

This is getting crazy. The president of the United States warned “an entire civilization will die tonight” last Tuesday. After the world’s highest Catholic leader called it “unacceptable,” and decried the greed and violence accompanying the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon, Trump called him “weak on crime” for some reason. Again, the pope responded with grace. Then vice president and Catholic convert JD Vance entered the mix, and now we’re here with Trump putting words in the pope’s mouth.

While speaking with reporters earlier, Trump was asked if he’d meet with the pope to smooth things over.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” he replied.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Judge Says White House Can Only Build Underground Portion of Ballroom

A federal judge is calling out President Trump for ignoring his court orders on the White House ballroom.

President Trump holding a rendering of the White House ballroom
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has been dealt another setback on his massive ballroom project.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that construction can only proceed on the underground, national security–related parts of the project, and not on the 90,000-square-foot ballroom the president wants to build to entertain guests.

“National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity,” U.S. District Judge Richard Leon wrote, saying that the White House had an “incredible, if not disingenuous” interpretation of his order last month to cease construction on the $400 million ballroom until Trump got approval from Congress.

Leon’s order in March said that only construction concerning “the safety and security of the White House” was authorized, referring to the administration’s argument that an underground emergency bunker was needed to protect the president, the first lady, and White House staff. Trump argued that the order actually allowed for construction on the entire ballroom because bulletproof glass, bomb shelters, and other security measures would be part of the building.

“This is positive for us,” Trump said at the time, adding that construction would proceed as Department of Justice attorneys appealed the ruling. Last week, a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, needed to clarify the specific parts of the ballroom project where construction had to stop.

Leon again ruled against the administration, pointing out that Trump’s lawyers had previously said that the underground and aboveground parts of the project were independent of each other.

“The fact that the ballroom is planned to include security features such as bulletproof windows and a drone-proof roof … may well be beneficial,” Leon wrote, adding that the White House had “not provided any national security justification for why these features must be installed immediately.”

Trump is not going to take kindly to the news, having complained about not being allowed to “get a ballroom approved” on multiple occasions, and he is not known for respecting judicial independence. If he wants to build whatever he wants on federal property without congressional approval, though, he’s going to spend more time in court.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Minnesota Charges First ICE Agent With Felony Assault

Minnesota prosecutors are investigating the federal immigration agents who brought havoc to Minneapolis in Operation Metro Surge.

An ICE agent holds a taser while standing on the street, wearing a face mask.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
An ICE agent holds a Taser in Minneapolis, on February 5.

The first Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been charged in relation to President Trump’s brutal Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., 35, was charged with assault in Minneapolis on Thursday for pointing his gun at two people in a car while trying to pass them in an unmarked vehicle on the highway. Morgan told investigators that he “feared for his safety and the safety of others” after the civilian vehicle “cut him off,” according to the state’s complaint.

Morgan faces two felony counts of second-degree assault for the apparent road rage incident. There is an active warrant out for his arrest.

This is the first time ever that a federal agent has faced local prosecution for their actions while on duty, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

While this is a welcome development, it’s an absolute disgrace that Morgan is the first and only ICE agent to be charged with some form of excessive force or brutality in Trump’s 10-week operation in Minneapolis, given that federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good for no reason at all.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Franklin Graham Says Pope Should Be Thanking Trump

The right-wing evangelical leader had a bonkers take on Donald Trump’s AI photo of himself as Jesus.

Franklin Graham at CPAC
Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham, one of the most prominent evangelical leaders in the country, is siding with Donald Trump amid his recent Christian controversies.

The president has received nationwide backlash since Sunday for sharing an AI-generated image that depicted him as Jesus Christ. Graham brushed off the blowback in a statement on X Thursday, arguing that he didn’t believe Trump would “knowingly depict himself as Jesus,” and that he accepted the White House’s explanation: that Trump thought the heavenly portrayal suggested that he was a doctor rather than the messiah.

“When I looked at the illustration, I didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some,” Graham wrote. “There were no spiritual references—no halo, there were no crosses, no angels. It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing.”

But many of Trump’s Christian supporters saw something else: the president, dressed in white and red robes, encircled in light, holding light, and sharing it with the fallen.

“I’m not a Catholic, I’m an Evangelical, but I appreciate how President Trump has defended religious freedom for people of all faiths, including millions of Evangelicals and Catholics in the U.S. and around the world,” Graham continued. “He is the most pro-Christian, pro-life president in my lifetime, and he doesn’t shy away from it.”

Graham then chimed in on Trump’s ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV, who has upset the administration by advocating for peace instead of war. Graham wrote that he hoped the pope “would have the opportunity to thank the President for his efforts to protect religious liberty for Catholics and people of all faiths.”

Trump has expressed no interest in connecting with the pope. Speaking with reporters outside the White House Thursday afternoon, Trump remarked that he doesn’t think it’s necessary to meet with the leader of the Catholic Church—a decision that could seriously injure his Republican allies in the midterms.

The Catholic Church has 1.42 billion baptized members around the world, with more than 70 million in the U.S. Roughly 20 percent of Americans identify as Catholic, making it the second most popular religion in the country behind Protestantism.

But there’s another possibilityL that Trump is merely playing coy with his disinterest in meeting the pope. The president was evidently irked by news that David Axelrod, former Obama strategist, visited the Vatican last week and had reportedly discussed efforts to get the 44th president and the Chicago-born pontiff in a room together.

Failing to meet the pope would make Trump the first modern president to break from the longstanding American tradition, which has remained intact since President Woodrow Wilson started it in 1919.

Meanwhile, even fervent MAGA politicians were not impressed by Graham’s defense.

Former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the evangelical missionary’s thin excuse was “one of the worst things [she’d] seen,” and included a warning from Matthew 7:15-20 about false prophets.

“Franklin Graham of all people, who is frequently at the [White House] and with Trump, should be leading Trump to be a Christian, NOT telling other Christians that Trump did nothing wrong when he committed blasphemy,” Greene wrote on X. “Trump knows what he is doing. He knows what he posted. He knows how to manipulate his followers. And he’s not sorry, he never apologized. Instead he lied, and said he was a doctor, which is also absurd.”

A Franciscan friar that spoke with CBS News earlier this week said that “no one” should try to “put themselves in the person of Christ.”

“I think that’s a little bit of a problem,” the robed friar said.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

One Democrat Sinks Iran War Powers Resolution to Rein in Trump

The resolution, aimed at ending Trump’s war in Iran, failed by just one vote in the House of Representatives.

Representative Jared Golden
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Headstrong
Maine Representative Jared Golden speaking at a podium

The House of Representatives voted down a war powers resolution that would have restricted President Trump’s war in Iran by just one vote Thursday, 214–213.

Representative Thomas Massie was the lone Republican to vote in favor of the measure, while Republican Representative Warren Davidson voted present and three Republicans abstained.

Every Democrat voted for the resolution except for Representative Jared Golden of Maine.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks proposed the bill, which “directs the President to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” making exceptions for extreme cases, “unless explicitly authorized” by Congress.

Before the vote, Meeks said on the House floor, “Donald Trump has dragged the American people into a war of choice, launched without congressional authorization. The president has no coherent strategy, and this open-ended, undefined military engagement is precisely what the War Powers Resolution was designed to restrain. Every day we delay, we inch closer to a conflict with no exit ramp.”

Golden also voted against a war powers resolution March 5, writing in a statement at the time that “The president has so far acted within the authorities given to him by Congress through the War Powers Act of 1973. He has been briefing Congress, and he has 60 days to make his case for ongoing operations. This is not an illegal war — but it could become one.”

Since then, despite damage to multiple schools and medical facilities in Iran as a result of the war, Golden is the only Democrat in the House who thinks that Trump’s Iran war hasn’t crossed any lines. Symbolic or not, Thursday’s vote shows that Congress is willing to let Trump keep using the military however he sees fit.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Police Investigate Bomb Threat Targeting Pope Leo’s Brother

A bomb threat occurred at the home of Pope Leo XIV’s brother.

Pope Leo clasps his hands together
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A bomb threat was reported at the Illinois home of Pope Leo XIV’s brother John Prevost on Wednesday night. This threat—which was eventually proven to be false—comes amid a week of targeted attacks on Pope Leo from President Trump regarding the pontiff’s opposition to the illegal U.S.-Israeli wars on Iran and Lebanon.

There were no injuries, and neighbors were allowed to reenter their homes after evacuation, after police conducted a comprehensive search.

There is nothing tangible that suggests the threat was connected to Trump’s attacks on the pope, and an investigation is still ongoing. Trump did, however, just invoke the Pope’s other brother, Louis—a Trump supporter who lives in Florida—in his “weak on crime” rant against Pope Leo.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Announces Ceasefire in Israel-Lebanon War He Started

President Trump ignored Israel’s ethnic cleansing in Lebanon after the war on Iran began. Now he wants to claim victory.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up on the tarmac
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump is claiming that he has negotiated a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, posting on Truth Social Thursday that the two nations have agreed to suspend hostilities for 10 days beginning at 5 p.m. E.T.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE. It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Israel has said that it was targeting Hezbollah in its bombing campaign, which has killed an estimated 2,167 people in Lebanon since the beginning of March. Trump’s post didn’t mention whether Hezbollah, which has opposed the talks between Israel and Lebanon, is on board with the deal. He also made no mention of Lebanon being a sticking point in the U.S.-Iran talks, as Iran and mediator Pakistan maintained it was.

Whether this ceasefire will hold is anyone’s guess, especially considering that Israel’s sweeping evacuation orders in southern Lebanon suggest ethnic cleansing against Shia Muslims—but Trump will surely declare victory nonetheless.


This story has been updated.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington