Progressive Dem Wins New Jersey Primary After Flood of AIPAC Money
Analilia Mejia, backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has won a New Jersey special primary.
Progressive Analilia Mejia has pulled off a long-shot win in a special election primary for New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, defeating favorite Tom Malinowski thanks to AIPAC’s intervention in the race.
Malinowski conceded Tuesday morning, saying in a post on X that Mejia “deserves unequivocal praise and credit for running a positive campaign and for inspiring so many voters on Election Day.”
“But the outcome of this race cannot be understood without also taking into account the massive flood of dark money that AIPAC spent on dishonest ads during the last three weeks,” Malinowski’s post said.
AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent $2.3 million against Malinowski after he came out in support of conditions on aid to Israel, a moderate position gaining traction among House Democrats as more and more voters oppose Israel’s massacre in Gaza. But the move backfired as Mejia holds stronger views on Israel and Palestine, calling Israel’s actions in the territory a genocide and pledging not to accept AIPAC-funded trips to Israel.
Mejia, who helped to run Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, was endorsed by the Vermont senator along with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her campaign was based on cost-of-living issues, with Middle East policy taking a back seat. But AIPAC’s poor judgement has now backfired.
This story has been updated.