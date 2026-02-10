Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Progressive Dem Wins New Jersey Primary After Flood of AIPAC Money

Analilia Mejia, backed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has won a New Jersey special primary.

Analilia Mejia, Democratic House candidate for New Jersey, smiles as supporters behind her hold signs that read "Abolish ICE."
Heather Khalifa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Progressive Analilia Mejia has pulled off a long-shot win in a special election primary for New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, defeating favorite Tom Malinowski thanks to AIPAC’s intervention in the race.

Malinowski conceded Tuesday morning, saying in a post on X that Mejia “deserves unequivocal praise and credit for running a positive campaign and for inspiring so many voters on Election Day.”

“But the outcome of this race cannot be understood without also taking into account the massive flood of dark money that AIPAC spent on dishonest ads during the last three weeks,” Malinowski’s post said.

AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent $2.3 million against Malinowski after he came out in support of conditions on aid to Israel, a moderate position gaining traction among House Democrats as more and more voters oppose Israel’s massacre in Gaza. But the move backfired as Mejia holds stronger views on Israel and Palestine, calling Israel’s actions in the territory a genocide and pledging not to accept AIPAC-funded trips to Israel.

Mejia, who helped to run Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, was endorsed by the Vermont senator along with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her campaign was based on cost-of-living issues, with Middle East policy taking a back seat. But AIPAC’s poor judgement has now backfired.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s New Threat to Canada Is Going to Cost Republicans Michigan

Donald Trump wants to stop the opening of a U.S.–Canada bridge, despite supporting it in the past.

Gordie Howe International Bridge
DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
Spanning the Detroit River, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will connect southern Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada when completed.

Donald Trump’s threat to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which would connect Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, not only strains already tense relations with Canada, but could also hurt Republicans in the battleground state of Michigan. 

The president threw a tantrum on Truth Social Monday, saying that he would “not allow” the bridge to open “until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY.” 

How Trump would block the bridge from opening when major construction is already completed is unclear, although he falsely claimed that Canada owns “both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no US content.” In reality, Canada has paid the full cost of over $4 billion to build the bridge, which is jointly owned by the state of Michigan and the Canadian government but fully operated and maintained by Ottawa.  

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the bridge will be an economic boon to the state, with her spokesperson Stacey LaRouche telling CNN in a statement Tuesday that it is “all about jobs.” 

“It’s good for Michigan workers and it’s good for Michigan’s auto industry. As a reminder, Canada financed the construction of the bridge – which was built by union construction workers from both sides of the border — and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada,” LaRouche said. “This project has been a tremendous example of bipartisan and international cooperation. It’s going to open one way or another, and the governor looks forward to attending the ribbon cutting.” 

The agreement, made in 2012, requires all iron and steel in its construction be produced in the U.S. or Canada, with neither country being favored. Trump either has no idea, or is deliberately lying, frustrating local officials. 

“It’s just insane,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens regarding Trump’s post, noting that steel on the Michigan side of the bridge was all made in the U.S. “I really can’t believe what I’m reading.” 

Trump is going out of his way to antagonize Michigan voters, simply because he’s still mad at Canada for some imagined trade slight, raising and lowering tariffs against the U.S.’s northern neighbor on a whim. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made an emphatic speech at Davos last month, announcing that his country would seek economic independence from the U.S. 

Trump has doubled down in response, threatening to raise tariffs on Canada even further if it follows through on an expansive trade deal with China. Now, it seems Trump doesn’t care if the state of Michigan suffers over his beef with Canada, and it could backfire on him starting with November’s midterm elections. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

DOJ Identifies UAE Sultan Behind Epstein Email on Torture Video

Members of Congress are slowly pressuring the Justice Department to identify redacted names in the Epstein files.

Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks onstage.
Riccardo Savi/Getty Images/Concordia Summit
Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.

Representative Thomas Massie has identified Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as the recipient of the “I loved the torture video” email from disgraced sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The sultan’s name was initially redacted.

“A sultan seems to have sent this,” Massie said Monday evening, after viewing the unredacted files. “DOJ should make this public.”

X Screenshot Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie A Sultan seems to have sent this. DOJ should make this public. https://justice.gov/epstein/files/ (screenshot of emails)

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche quickly replied to Massie. “You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted. The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address,” he said. “And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files.”

Blanche’s post was hit with a community note that disputed his reasoning.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act allows redaction of PII only in very narrow circumstances, such as an unwarranted invasion of privacy or the risk of jeopardizing a federal investigation,” it read. “It is unlikely the cited email would meet that criterion.”

As Massie concluded, Blanche “tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video.”

Sulayem is currently the chairman and CEO of DP World, an international logistics company worth billions headquartered in Dubai.

The public version of the email, dated April 24, 2009, shows Epstein messaging someone, “where are you? Are you ok, I loved the torture video.”

That person responds back, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of May.”

It is unclear what the nature of the “torture video” Epstein refers to is. But given just about everything else we know about him, it’s hard not to imagine that this is exactly what it looks like, if not worse.

The DP World executive had a rather intimate correspondence with Epstein.

“This girl is russian father Cypriot mom I met her two years ago she goes to t=e American university in Dubai,” Sulayem wrote to Epstein in September 2015, in another email that identifies him by name. “She got engaged but now she back with me. The best sex I ever had amazing body.”

There are also multiple receipts from the sultan for a 23andMe test and a 2012 dinner invitation to Epstein’s home.

Neither DP World nor Sulayem have publicly commented.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Kid Rock Pathetically Tries to Defend His Sad TPUSA Performance

He wasn’t lip-syncing, guys!

Kid Rock looks to the side while sitting at a microphone in a congressional hearing
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Country music rapper Kid Rock is still trying to convince the public that his bad lip-sync job was a great performance.

The MAGA musician went on Fox News Monday in a fruitless attempt to salvage the national reception of his set from the night before, when he headlined Turning Point USA’s version of the Super Bowl halftime show. During the prerecorded performance, Kid Rock’s mouth regularly did not match the booming voice coming from the speakers.

“There were a lot of questions about what happened during your first song onstage. People were talking about it. It seemed to be a little bit out of whack. What was going on there?” asked host Laura Ingraham.

“Yeah, so it was out of sync,” Rock said, apparently blaming Turning Point’s events production team for delaying his allegedly live vocals.

He then announced that, in order to prove the “haters” wrong, he was planning to do another set in his Nashville living room with a DJ not only to prove he can he sing but to showcase how a delay can happen live.

“Because number one, if it would have been a lip sync like people are trying—like the left is trying to throw me under the bus again, the mainstream media, the social media trying to amplify it—it would have been super easy to sync it up if it was prerecorded,” Rock continued. “It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew—who, by the way, I can’t say enough good things about.

“It was just a syncing issue that they have, and I know they tried to get it right, it was very difficult,” Rock insisted. “But I’ll answer all the haters tomorrow, and we’ll put ’em back in the ‘shut up and go back trying to report the fake news.’”

Droves of viewers caught on to Rock’s bad lip sync Sunday, likening his vocal talent to famed fakers Ashlee Simpson and Millie Vanilli. Others claimed that Rock’s set was “worse” than one of Frankie Valli’s cashed-out 2024 performances, in which the “Sherry” singer hardly moved his mouth at all.

Just a fraction of the country actually watched the conservative-funded alternative to international phenomenon Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, however. Early estimates reported that while 128 million Americans tuned in to watch Bad Bunny rap in Spanish, just 6.1 million people streamed Turning Point’s option on YouTube.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Claims China Wants to “Terminate” Hockey in Canada in Wild Rant

Donald Trump is convinced that Canada and China are discussing a trade deal.

Donald Trump speaks on Air Force One
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sorry, Canadians, it’s time to pack up your skates—Donald Trump says China is going to take away your ice hockey.

In a scattered tirade on Truth Social Monday evening, Trump claimed that Canada’s national pastime was coming to an end while threatening to block the opening of a newly constructed 1.5 mile-long bridge connecting Ontario to Michigan.

“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve,” Trump wrote.

Trump seemed particularly pissed that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had distanced himself from the United States, and “wants to make a deal with China—which will eat Canada alive.”

“The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup,” Trump wrote, implying that a new trade deal with China could have extreme—and inexplicable—cultural consequences. This kind of racist nonsense is to be expected from a president who’s built his career on taking slap shots at immigrants.

While Carney had attempted to thaw economic relations with China last month, he has also been very clear that Canada has “no intention” of pursuing a free trade deal with China, acknowledging that it would completely rupture his country’s relationship to the United States. That doesn’t mean he held back from criticizing Trump on the world stage, though.

Trump whined that Canada would no longer stock American booze, even though that decision was in retaliation for his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs, and that it still had steep tariffs on U.S. dairy products—even though those tariffs only apply after the U.S. makes a Trump-negotiated quantity of tariff-free dairy sales to Canada.

On the subject of the new bridge, the president falsely claimed that Canada owned both sides of the new bridge and “built it with virtually no US content.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s spokesperson, Stacey LaRouche, pointed out that while Canada had completely financed the $4 billion bridge, it was “built by union construction workers from both sides of the border—and it will be operated under a joint ownership agreement between Michigan and Canada.”

On the other side of the bridge, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens expressed disbelief at Trump’s rant. “It’s just insane,” he said. “I really can’t believe what I’m reading.”

Nor should he—because it’s all complete nonsense.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Justice Department Identifies Potential Epstein Co-Conspirator

The DOJ is being forced to reveal names in the Epstein files after members of Congress viewed the unredacted versions.

Elizabeth Musamanno, Les Wexner, and Stella Maxwell pose for the cameras in front of a backdrop.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation
Elizabeth Musamanno, Les Wexner, and Stella Maxwell pose at the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, on June 7, 2016.

Representative Thomas Massie got the Justice Department to unredact billionaire and former Victoria Secret CEO Les Wexner’s name in the Epstein files, all while exposing the DOJ’s complicity—or incompetence—in the process. 

Massie was one of a few members of Congress who were able to view the Justice Department’s unredacted files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Monday. 

After viewing the files, Massie asked why the name of a “well known retired CEO” was redacted.  

X screenshot Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie This is well known retired CEO. DOJ should unredact this. Why did they redact it? https://justice.gov/epstein/files/ (screenshot of redacted name)

In response, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that Wexner’s name was redacted because it was on the same page as the names of victims. “We have just unredacted Les Wexner’s name from this document, but his name already appears in the files thousands of times,” Blanche announced. “DOJ is hiding nothing.”

Massie responded quickly. 

“This is significant because Kash Patel testified to Congress that FBI had no evidence of other sex traffickers. This is FBI’s own 2019 document listing Wexner as coconspirator in child sex trafficking. It wasn’t unredacted until tonight,” he said, suggesting that FBI Director Patel may have very well committed perjury when he testified to Congress. “Here DOJ acts as if they were justified in redacting the men’s names simply because the document contains victims’ names. Tonight they learned you can redact victim names while still publishing the other names, per our law.”

It’s clear at this point that the DOJ is not prioritizing transparency, it’s prioritizing status and reputation. The FBI considered Wexner as a potential co-conspirator in child sex trafficking seven years ago, and for the last seven years, Wexner has walked the earth as a free—and very rich—man. And if the FBI was sitting on Wexner’s name for that long, who else is hiding under those black bars?

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Uncovered Trump FBI Call Destroys His Public Story on Epstein

President Trump claims he had no knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Records of a 2006 call to the FBI say otherwise.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 22, 1997.

Donald Trump spoke to Palm Beach police back in 2006 about Jeffrey Epstein’s inappropriate activities with teenage girls, newly released government files show.

The Miami Herald reports that In July of that year, as Epstein’s criminal sex charge became known to the public, Trump spoke to Michael Reiter, Palm Beach, Florida’s chief of police at the time, about what Epstein was up to.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told the police chief, according to a recently released October 2019 FBI interview with Reiter.

The information contradicts what Trump has publicly said about Epstein’s crimes and when he knew about them. In July 2019, during his first presidential term, Trump was asked by reporters if he knew that Epstein sexually assaulted girls. Trump replied, “No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”

Trump’s interview with Reiter tells a different story, according to the FBI file. He called Ghislanie Maxwell Epstein’s “operative,” saying that “she is evil and to focus on her.” Trump also said that “he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump ‘got the hell out of there,’” and that he threw Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago country club.

Reiter retired as police chief in 2009, and confirmed to the newspaper that he was interviewed by the FBI in 2019 and that he spoke to Trump in 2006. An FBI official denied that Trump spoke to the police chief, however.

“We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago,” the official told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Maxwell refused to answer any questions during her deposition with the House Oversight Committee Monday, saying through her attorney that she would only speak if given clemency by President Trump from her 20-year prison sentence related to her assistance to Epstein’s sex crimes. One wonders how much more Maxwell and the president know about all of Epstein’s misdeeds that they aren’t talking about, and what they are hiding about themselves.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Exxon Abruptly Drops Lawyers Who Were Named in Epstein Files

The chair of Paul Weiss stepped down after his email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

The Exxon logo at a gas station
Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It seems even giant oil companies have more scruples than the Trump administration and its allies.

Exxon swiftly dropped a couple of its longtime lawyers earlier this month after the attorneys’ names were revealed in the Epstein files, the sprawling investigation into prodigious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Exxon and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison notified courts in Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, and Washington state that the white-shoe law firm would no longer represent the company in several cases attempting to hold the oil behemoth accountable for climate change, reported Politico’s climate newswire E&E News.

Attorneys with Paul Weiss will continue to represent Exxon in a case in Massachusetts. No other law firms withdrew their staff from the aforementioned cases.

The legal filings did not provide a specific reason for the firm’s departure, but they came amid growing public scrutiny related to Paul Weiss’s longtime chairman, Brad Karp, who was recently revealed to have had email exchanges with Epstein. One such exchange drew particular ire from the firm’s partners, documenting an instance in which Karp offered his pro bono legal opinion on a plea deal related to Epstein’s solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

Karp spent his entire 40-year career at Paul Weiss and led the firm as chair for 18 years. As such, he helped build the careers of many of the attorneys at Paul Weiss. Under his stewardship, the firm became Exxon’s chief legal defense, representing the company in more than a dozen consequential cases. He was stripped of his leadership position at the company last week, citing recent “distractions,” though he will stay on as partner.

Yet Republicans in Congress—and presiding officials in the Trump administration—have so far failed to hold anyone named in the Epstein files accountable. Perhaps most notable of the scot-free bunch is the president himself, who was mentioned more than 38,000 times in the latest batch of Epstein files.

All in all, Donald Trump was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache. But last week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that the DOJ reviewed the files last summer and did not find credible evidence against the president warranting further investigation.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Begs People to Keep Liking Him as His Global Popularity Tanks

Donald Trump urged people not to “take the bait” as reports of his failings abound.

Donald Trump speaks on Air Force One
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s White House is urging Americans not to be “Panicans” as the president’s approval ratings continue to slip around the world.

In an article published Monday titled “Don’t Be a Panican. We’re Winning—and We’re Not Slowing Down,” the White House begged Americans not to “take the bait” presented by the “Fake News and Radical Left.” Instead, they should embrace the government’s “undeniable” truth.

“America is safer, stronger, richer, and more secure than at any point in decades,” the White House said. Who said propaganda had to be subtle?

What exactly is the “bait” the White House is worried Americans will take? What they’re seeing with their very own eyes. In the last month, the Trump administration has overseen and defended the killing of two American citizens in broad daylight, detained children, and terrorized immigrants and protesters.

If the White House was actually concerned about Trump’s popularity, the president could try to stay away from the easy pitfalls of harassing Olympic athletes and one of the most popular musicians in the world. And there’s also the matter of sharing videos so appallingly racist that one Republican said he was “praying” it wasn’t real. (It was.)

The truth is that the so-called “Panicans” are coming, because panic is spreading. A recent poll found that the majority of Americans believed that Trump’s first year in office was a failure—and that was before any of the stuff in the previous paragraph happened! Things have gotten so bad that even voters without a college degree—one of Trump’s key demographics—are abandoning the president.

Where exactly does the White House hope to redirect your attention? To the Dow Jones Industrial average, which closed at above 50,000 points last week. Meanwhile, Americans are staring down the most dismal jobs market since the pits of the pandemic, and many grocery store items only become more expensive—despite the president’s repeated promises to lower them.

As George Orwell wrote, “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” Of course, the “most essential command” of a fascist regime should never include a stupid word the president made up—but really, what could be more Orwellian than that?

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Raskin Says Unredacted Epstein Files Reveal DOJ in “Cover-Up Mode”

Representative Jamie Raskin was able to view to the Justice Department’s unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Representative Jamie Raskin speaks while sitting in a congressional hearing
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin

After reviewing the Justice Department’s unredacted Epstein files on Monday, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin is convinced that the Department of Justice is in “cover-up mode.”

Members of Congress were allowed to view the unredacted versions of all DOJ files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the first time on Monday. After viewing those files, Raskin questioned the redactions the DOJ made in the publicly released files.

“There is no way before Attorney General Bondi arrives on Wednesday that we’re going to have the opportunity to go through every redaction in order to ask thorough questions,” Raskin told reporters on Monday.

“Do you think that’s the connection, that they held up releasing this so that everybody wouldn’t be as thoroughly prepared for her testimony Wednesday?” a reporter asked, referring to Bondi’s scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

“I think that the Department of Justice has been in a cover-up mode for many months, and has been trying to sweep the entire thing under the rug,” Raskin continued. “We need to be having hearings with survivors to hear from them about their experiences so that they can explain what happened, and so that they can begin to set forth a theory of what took place. We need to be investigating the money, we need to be investigating the organizational hierarchy.... There’s no way you run a billion-dollar international child sex trafficking ring with just two people committing crimes: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. It doesn’t work like that.”

Raskin also claimed that the unredacted files contradict Trump’s infamous story of heroically kicking Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“Epstein’s lawyers synopsized and quoted Trump as saying that Jeffrey Epstein was not a member of his club at Mar-a-Lago. But he was a guest at Mar-a-Lago, and he had never been asked to leave. And that was redacted for some indeterminate, inscrutable reason,” Raskin said. “I know it seems to be at odds with some things that President Trump has been saying recently about how he had kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club, or asked him to leave.”

That contradictory tidbit may have been redacted for the same reasons the Justice Department delayed releasing the files for this long—no one was ever supposed to know in the first place.

