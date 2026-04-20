Trump’s Labor Secretary Suddenly Resigns as Scandals Catch Up to Her

Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling will take over as acting department head, according to Cheung.

Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure was brief but tumultuous. The secretary was accused of having an affair with a member of her security detail, asking staffers to buy her alcohol at all hours of the day, and misusing government funds—including to throw herself a birthday party.

Chavez-DeRemer also reportedly specifically asked younger female staffers to keep in touch with her husband and father. People familiar with an investigation by the department’s inspector general told The New York Times that Chavez-DeRemer told the young women to “pay attention” to the men.