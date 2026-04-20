Trump’s Labor Secretary Suddenly Resigns as Scandals Catch Up to Her
Lori Chavez-DeRemer has become the third Cabinet secretary to leave her position.
Donald Trump’s scandal-plagued labor secretary resigned Monday, the White House announced.
“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives,” White House spokesman Steven Cheung said on X.
Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling will take over as acting department head, according to Cheung.
Chavez-DeRemer’s tenure was brief but tumultuous. The secretary was accused of having an affair with a member of her security detail, asking staffers to buy her alcohol at all hours of the day, and misusing government funds—including to throw herself a birthday party.
Chavez-DeRemer also reportedly specifically asked younger female staffers to keep in touch with her husband and father. People familiar with an investigation by the department’s inspector general told The New York Times that Chavez-DeRemer told the young women to “pay attention” to the men.
Her husband was banned from Labor Department grounds after he allegedly assaulted two female staffers.
The writing may have been on the wall for Chavez-DeRemer. After unceremoniously firing ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump was apparently on the warpath against his own Cabinet. An administration official anonymously told Politico at the start of the month that Trump was “very angry” with his advisers and was looking to move some of them around or even axe them entirely.
Chavez-DeRemer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were at risk of losing their jobs “imminently,” three anonymous sources told Politico at the time.
As of publication, Chavez-DeRemer has not commented on her resignation. She is now the third woman to hit Trump’s chopping block, after Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Chavez-DeRemer was also one of the few people of color in Trump’s Cabinet.
Both Bondi and Noem were replaced by men: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has taken over the Justice Department for the time being, and former Senator Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the Homeland Security chief in March.
This story has been updated.