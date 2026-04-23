Rebel Republican Senator Prepares to Block Another Trump Nominee

Tillis was reacting to comments that Blanche made at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, in which America’s temporary top cop boasted about how he “cleaned house” and fired federal prosecutors who had worked to pursue cases relating to the 2021 Capitol riot. At the time, Blanche also boasted about the mass Inauguration Day 2025 pardon that Donald Trump issued to his supporters who participated in the bedlam, claiming that “when folks say, ‘You’ve done nothing,’ I say you have a very short memory.”

Tillis has the power to block any nominee before the Senate Judiciary Committee: As long as all Democrats are united against a nominee, Tillis’s vote is enough to tip the scales. And he plans to wield that power against Blanche if it comes down to it. In an interview with Semafor Thursday, Tillis said that “the principle here is that anybody who didn’t back the blue on January 6th is disqualified from consideration for me in the Judiciary Committee.”

He added that Blanche is “not a politician in his current state. But when you start acting like a politician, you get treated like one.”