DOJ Wants to Yank Citizenship From Hundreds of People

“I will not be here at the age of 80 and I’m not quite sure why people feel that they should, but ... normal people are going to keep asking the question.... [It is] a liability problem.... We need every fucking vote we can get to stop this war in Iran, to ... protect the right for people to vote or to hold DHS accountable,” they said. “When we’re losing a vote because someone has to resign out of corruption or someone else has died ... people should really ask themselves: Are you absolutely sure you are the only person in your entire district who can represent your district right now to the best of your ability?

“Today is going to put a lot more pressure on my colleagues who are older, because the question is going to come back, ‘why are you running again?’” they continued.

“Chairman Scott’s death is incredibly sad for his family, loved ones, staff, and everyone he inspired,” former DNC vice chair and party youth leader David Hogg said. “But … it’s also terrible for his constituents, who could go months without representation, and the Democratic caucus, which is down another vote in Congress.”