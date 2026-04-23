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Some House Republicans Think Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell Is Good Idea

They think this will make her more likely to dish new dirt on Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein hugs Ghislaine Maxwell with one arm around her shoulders
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A pathway to freedom is slowly opening up for Ghislaine Maxwell, thanks to the work of several House Republicans.

Conservatives on the House Oversight Committee are reportedly “split” over whether Donald Trump should pardon Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and longtime accomplice.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Politico Wednesday that “a lot of people” in his caucus believed it was a worthwhile exchange for her testimony against Epstein.

“My committee’s split on that,” Comer said, before noting that he is personally against the deal, observing that the optics “look bad.”

“Honestly, other than Epstein, the worst person in this whole investigation is Maxwell,” Comer added.

Comer’s Democratic counterpart, ranking member Robert Garcia, told the publication that his liberal peers on the committee are adamantly and unanimously opposed to such an arrangement.

“That would be a huge step backwards, and, quite frankly, so disrespectful to the survivors,” Garcia said. “She is a known abuser. She is a known liar.”

“If the DOJ or Oversight Republicans are out there trying to negotiate some sort of pardon, that is … not only a huge slap in the face to this investigation, to anyone, to the American public,” Garcia continued. “It’s a part of a massive cover-up.”

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in jail for playing an active role in Epstein’s crimes. Her attorneys have pressed the White House for a pardon for several months now, though the White House has not indicated it will grant one.

But a July interview between Maxwell and the DOJ still proved incredibly fruitful for the convict, sparking concerns that she had been offered a quid pro quo in exchange for a revised “Epstein list.” At the time, the Trump administration was floundering for an opportunity to redirect public fury over the files.

Shortly after she spoke with now-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell—one of the worst sex criminals of the century—received an extremely cushy transfer, shipping her from a Florida prison to a low-security prison camp in Texas, where she has been granted many privileges not typically afforded to inmates.

Her time behind bars has since included meal service in her cell, unlimited toilet paper, time to play with a puppy being trained as a service dog, private workout sessions, unrestricted phone access, and access to private visitations in a chaplain’s office outside standard visiting hours. Her requests to be separated from other inmates have also been granted, with tables and cellmates reportedly being relocated at her whim.

Earlier this month, one of Maxwell’s former prison mates—Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah—attested to the sex trafficker’s preferential treatment, sharing with People that at times she would have to personally clean up or rearrange gym equipment for Maxwell.

Shah told the magazine that while she opted to keep her distance from the sex trafficker, she did have several conversations with her that illustrated Maxwell’s complete lack of remorse. Shah recalled that Maxwell “was just in complete disregard for” the victims of her and Epstein’s crimes, and that “there’s no remorse there.”

“She outrightly said it,” Shah said.

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Did Laura Loomer Convince Rubio to Detain the Wrong Iranians?

A new report casts doubt on the State Department’s claim that it has found Qassem Soleimani’s relatives in Los Angeles.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks into a building with a folder in his hand.
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The U.S. government may have detained two Iranian women based on false information from well-known Islamophobe and bigot Laura Loomer.

ICE arrested green card holders Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, Sarina Hosseiny, at their home outside of Los Angeles earlier this month, alleging that they were relatives of the deceased Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. The arrest came less than a month after Loomer called for the deportation of a woman she claimed was Soleimani’s niece.

But a new report from Drop Site, which reviewed birth records, identification papers, a family will, and other personal documents of the two women, reveals there isn’t a single connection between the women and Soleimani, who was killed by a drone strike ordered by President Trump in 2020.

These documents corroborate comments from Qassem Soleimani’s youngest daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, who told Iranian media after the women’s arrest that the State Department’s allegations were “false” and that “the individuals arrested in the United States have no connection whatsoever to our family.” Another daughter, Narjes Soleimani, said in a separate statement, “To this day, no member of the Soleimani family, nor any relative of General Soleimani, has resided in the United States.”

The mother-daughter duo appear to have gotten Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s attention thanks to Loomer. In March, Loomer wrote that she was in touch with Rubio, claiming Soleimani’s niece was “making threats against the Trump administration, posting content sympathetic to the Iranian regime and Ayatollah, celebrating missiles being launched by Iran into Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, and posting other jihadi content while she lives in extreme luxury in Los Angeles.”

After ICE detained the pair, the State Department issued a statement claiming to have revoked the green cards of “the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani” and accusing them of “living lavishly in the United States.”

But the accusations of the two living a lavish lifestyle are unfounded, according to Hosseiny’s friends, who say that the mother and daughter were behind on mortgage payments and are now relying on friends to help with legal costs over their ICE detention.

Hosseiny told Drop Site that her mother was not a pro-regime operative, having been active in protest movements in Iran in the 1990s and 2000s, even spending a week in prison.

“She’s kind of a passionate person overall, and she thought that she was going to come here and be able to talk freely when she’s been threatened and imprisoned in Iran for speaking about politics, and now she’s again in prison for speaking out about politics,” Hosseiny told Drop Site.

She said the pair left Iran under duress after she took part in a dance competition in Turkey at age 12, which was aired on a satellite channel illegal in Iran. She said she was expelled from two schools over it, and conservative family members with connections to the Iranian government beat and threatened her mother. At 14, she came to the U.S. on a student visa with her mother and the pair applied for and received asylum.

Both of them have been in the South Texas ICE Processing Center for over three weeks, and Hamideh hasn’t received regular treatment for her autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a blood disorder that requires regular transfusions. In one instance, Hosseiny told her friend Shawna Ruhland that her mother passed out and was left unconscious on the floor of the facility for 10 minutes. Ruhland has set up a donation page for the pair.

A State Department spokesperson said the government stood by its findings.

“While we do not comment on matters of classified intelligence, we remain certain of the Secretary’s determination,” Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson told the news site. “If ‘Drop Site News’ is aware of anti-American green card holders with ties to terrorists presently in the United States, we would gladly investigate those individuals for possible termination of legal status and deportation.”

Loomer, who has a long history of attacking Islam and Muslims in addition to minorities generally, was also unrepentant, insisting that the two women are related to Soleimani but that they deserved to be deported regardless of whether they are.

“I want all Islamic immigrants deported,” she said. “I don’t support any of their asylum claims.”

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Trump Gets More Power as Warner Bros. Agrees to Merge With Paramount

Trump and his billionaire buddy David Ellison have just gotten more control over the media Americans consume every day.

David Ellison
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David Ellison

Warner Bros. shareholders on Thursday approved the company’s $81 billion sale to Paramount, in a massive merger that will seriously alter the media landscape and give Trump-backed billionaire David Ellison even more control over multiple large outlets.

The deal will give Ellison’s Paramount Skydance—the parent company of CBS News, Paramount Pictures, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more—ownership of HBO and HBO Max, Warner Bros.’ movie and TV studios, DC, CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV and Discovery+.

David Ellison is the son of Larry Ellison, a Trump supporter, staunch Zionist, and billionaire founder of Oracle, which holds a significant stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations. The father-son duo have been outspoken about their desire to regulate media narratives via TikTok, CBS, and now, CNN.

The merger has been supported by both the Trump administration and the pro-Israel right for the duration of negotiations.

In November, President Trump and Larry Ellison met to discuss which CNN hosts to fire if Ellison acquired the media company in the merger. And just last month, after CNN reported the Trump administration underestimated how the war on Iran would impact the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth proclaimed, “the sooner David Ellison takes over, the better.”

Media literacy and awareness will become all the more crucial as the deal becomes official, and the Ellison influence spreads from TikTok and CBS to HBO, CNN, and even HGTV.

“A handful of Trump-aligned billionaires are trying to seize control of what you watch and charge you whatever price they want,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said of the merger in February. “With the cloud of corruption looming over Trump’s Department of Justice, it’ll be up to the American people to speak up and state attorneys general to enforce the law.”

This story has been updated.

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Eric Trump Brags About $24 Million Pentagon Deal His Company Landed

Donald Trump’s son is openly flaunting his federal corruption.

Donald Trump waves while walking next to his son Eric Trump outside the White House
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Trump family is not ashamed to bilk taxpayers in order to line their pockets.

Eric Trump appeared on Fox Business Thursday morning, openly celebrating a $24 million defense contract his company won—through business with his father’s administration.

The 42-year-old financier appeared on Mornings with Maria to promote Foundation Industries, a technology company building futuristic warfare tools such as a humanoid robot that the company has claimed could replace soldiers on the frontline. Trump, Foundation’s chief strategic adviser and a major financier, appeared alongside company CEO Sankaet Pathak.

“We better be winning this race in the United States of America,” the younger Trump told Fox, referring to the international robotics industry. “We’re the greatest economy in the world.”

“When you go up and you interact with these robots, and they fist bump you, they high five you, follow your commands,” he continued. “You bring in A.I. autonomy, it’s going to change industry, it’s going to change military application, it’s going to change hospitality. The uses are unlimited, and I think it’s a very beautiful thing.”

Trump did not get into the details on how his company secured the multimillion government contract. Time magazine reported in March that Foundation had won research contracts from the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force that totalled $24 million, and had also obtained an SBIR Phase 3 award, which recognized Foundation as an approved supplier for military procurement.

Practically no one in the Republican Party or the president’s entourage has spoken up in opposition to the contract, despite the obvious conflict of interest.

Yet it’s far from the first time that the Trump family has attempted to use their power and political prestige to milk money from the public. Donald Trump’s long list of election year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood that was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by its MAGA superintendent.

The populist leader also took the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social public and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform, headed by his sons Eric and Don Jr., that even the president’s allies criticized as a “huge mistake.”

The grift has continued into his presidency. The president’s defunct campaign emailed an offer to his supporters last month, claiming that they could buy into a “National Security Briefing Membership” that would deliver “unfiltered updates” on the Iran war to their inboxes. And Trump’s memecoin advertised an opportunity for investors to actually meet him in person at Mar-a-Lago on April 25, offering a face-to-face connection with the president for individuals willing and able to spend millions of dollars on his cryptocurrency.

Eric and his wife Lara are also scheduled to accompany Trump on an official state trip to China next month, although a Trump Organization spokesperson said Eric would be there in a “personal capacity,” not a professional one.

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Democrats Are Pissed Another One of Their Own Has Died in Congress

Democratic members of Congress know they have an age problem—and it’s hurting them.

Representative David Scott
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Democrats are once again having hard conversations about their party’s gerontocracy, in the wake of Representative David Scott’s death on Wednesday.

Scott was up for reelection, seeking his thirteenth term in Congress at 80 years old. His health issues on the job were first reported in 2022. He is now the eleventh Democratic member of Congress to die in office since 2020, and his death comes just a day after another House Democrat, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, resigned over corruption allegations. One anonymous House member sounded off to Axios, calling the issue of age “a liability problem.”

“I will not be here at the age of 80 and I’m not quite sure why people feel that they should, but ... normal people are going to keep asking the question.... [It is] a liability problem.... We need every fucking vote we can get to stop this war in Iran, to ... protect the right for people to vote or to hold DHS accountable,” they said. “When we’re losing a vote because someone has to resign out of corruption or someone else has died ... people should really ask themselves: Are you absolutely sure you are the only person in your entire district who can represent your district right now to the best of your ability?

“Today is going to put a lot more pressure on my colleagues who are older, because the question is going to come back, ‘why are you running again?’” they continued.

“Chairman Scott’s death is incredibly sad for his family, loved ones, staff, and everyone he inspired,” former DNC vice chair and party youth leader David Hogg said. “But … it’s also terrible for his constituents, who could go months without representation, and the Democratic caucus, which is down another vote in Congress.”

Another House Democrat stated that Scott’s passing “reinforces the need for every member to really evaluate whether they have a full, hardy two years in them with the margins as close as they are”—referring to the slim 218–212 current GOP House majority.

Yet the party’s congressional senior citizens remain bullish, and perhaps foolishly so.

“If you want to volunteer to debate Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Steny Hoyer, Jim Clyburn, all past the age of 85, I welcome you to do so and suffer the consequences,” a confident Representative Emmanuel Cleaver, 81 and up for reelection, told Axios.

Cleaver is a former Congressional Black Caucus chair and current member, as Scott was. The CBC is one of the oldest, most ideologically moderate bodies in the party, and Scott’s death is again calling attention to that reality.

“It’s a bit uncouth to say, but of the 16 members of Congress who have died in office since 2020, half of them have been members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which makes up 11% of Congress,” Washington, D.C.-based X user Andrew Damitio posted. “There needs to be conversations there about handing power to the next generation.”

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Senate Republicans Ram Through Plan to Bankroll ICE in Dead of Night

Senate Republicans are pushing a plan to cut out Democrats from the funding process.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune speaks at a press conference
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Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Senate Republicans held a budget reconciliation “vote-a-rama” in the wee hours of the night to kickstart their Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol funding process. The controversial move, which wrapped up just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, resulted in a 50–48 vote in their favor, with zero Democrats supporting and Senators Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski breaking rank.

“We have a multistep process ahead of us, but at the end, Republicans will have helped ensure that America’s borders are secure and prevented Democrats from defunding these important agencies,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

The measure still has to pass through the House, but if adopted as is, it would give ICE and Border Patrol up to $70 billion through the end of Trump’s term in 2029. While it would end the partial shutdown of Homeland Security, it would also fund the most controversial branches of the department following national outrage over the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“America, this is what the Republicans are fighting for,” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the Senate. “To maintain two unchecked rogue agencies that are dreaded in all corners of the country instead of reducing your health care costs, your housing costs, your grocery costs, your gas costs.”

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Republican Member of Congress Has Gone Missing for Weeks

Representative Tom Kean Jr. hasn’t cast a vote in more than a month—and no one in his party has heard from him.

Representative Thomas Kean Jr. speaks while making hand gestures
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Representative Thomas Kean Jr. in 2024

A Republican representative in New Jersey facing a tough reelection fight is nowhere to be found.

Representative Tom Kean Jr. represents the Garden State’s 7th district, its most divided. President Trump carried it by one point in 2024, and Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill won it by two points last year. But for more than a month, Kean hasn’t been in Washington, missing almost 50 roll call votes. The last time he cast a vote was March 5.

The state’s two other Republicans in Congress, Representatives Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, have tried to call and text him to no avail, with Van Drew telling Politico it’s been “radio silence.” New York Republicans also told the publication they’ve been getting the same results. Fellow Republican Representative Don Bacon didn’t even know Kean was missing until he tried to find him on the House floor Tuesday.

“I was looking for him,” Bacon said Wednesday. “I didn’t know it was that long.”

Kean’s staff told Politico the 57-year-old congressman is having health issues, but wouldn’t elaborate.

“I know the congressman and his family appreciate all of the well wishes and support,” a consultant for Kean, Harrison Neely, said. “Please know that he will be back on a regular full schedule very soon.”

Kean’s absence comes at a tough time for Republicans, as Trump’s unpopularity has led to election losses across the country in the past year, including in New Jersey. In Kean’s district, the Trump administration is opening an immigrant detention facility and has also canceled funding for an infrastructure project for the state’s commuters, neither of which help his reelection prospects. Amid worries about Kean’s health, his congressional seat is in a very precarious position.

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Dr. Oz Gives Trump the Weirdest, Grossest Compliment Yet

Donald Trump is super healthy and manly, according to Dr. Oz.

Donald Trump raises one hand while speaking at a podium. Dr. Oz stands to his left and smiles at him.
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Dr. Oz waved off national concerns Wednesday about Donald Trump’s health, claiming that the president is “healthy as a bull.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator told the New York Post podcast that Trump’s “success to longevity as well as good health is his incredible passion for what he is doing.”

Oz further claimed that Trump’s testosterone was “great,” recalling an instance in which Trump was on his daytime TV show and shared what the president claimed was a doctor’s note. “The one problem was his weight, which to this day he gives me a hard time about,” Oz said.

But America is not convinced. Trump’s decision to drag the country into another unpopular Middle East war, his extreme threats to annihilate Iranian civilization, and his recent public errors, discoloration on his skin, repeatedly falling asleep during critical meetings, inability to maintain his focus, and amnesia on even the most basic details have collectively alarmed the public regarding the 79-year-old’s mental health and his continued aptitude for the country’s biggest job.

Just last week, Trump forgot when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, and that one of his most fervent GOP critics—North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis—is still in the Senate. Trump also opted to go to a UFC tournament instead of overseeing his administration’s peace talks with Iran, and DoorDashed McDonalds to the Oval Office in a P.R. stunt that even he retroactively admitted was “tacky.”

Even his own advisers have anonymously admitted that Trump’s extreme mood swings have derailed peace talks with Iran.

His behavior has elicited a cultural shift on the ideological left and right. A group of MAGA thought leaders—including Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly—have denounced Trump’s recent behavior as it relates to the war in Iran. Trump’s response, which involved completely disavowing his political acolytes, drove a deeper wedge in his movement.

Liberal lawmakers, meanwhile, have invoked the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, formally challenging Trump’s mental acuity. Fifty House Democrats have filed legislation to create a commission that could shove Trump out of power and install Vice President JD Vance as his replacement.

Other Democrats have called for the president to have his brain tested by the end of the month. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin demanded that Trump undergo a cognitive test by April 25, citing Trump’s escalating aggression toward Iran.

Meanwhile, the majority of the voting public has assessed the situation and determined that the House should impeach Trump. That statistic includes one in five of his own supporters, according to a poll published Wednesday by Strength in Numbers.

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James Comer Is Effectively Killing the Epstein Investigation

A House Oversight Committee memo shows Representative James Comer plans to make big changes to the hearing process, including not requiring witnesses to swear in.

Representative James Comer speaks into reporters' microphones
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Republicans have found a new way to conduct the Epstein investigation. Democrats insist it’s just another attempt to sweep the whole scandal under the rug.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee flamed House Oversight Chair James Comer in a congressional memo for “running scared,” accusing the Kentucky Republican of changing the Epstein investigation proceedings into informal “roundtables” that lack any rules.

In this format, there’s no opportunity to consider subpoenas, and no recourse for Democrats to force votes on transparency measures, according to the memo shared among Democratic lawmakers last week.

Perhaps worst of all, the roundtables are designed to look and feel like “regular committee hearings,” according to the memo, but don’t require witnesses to speak under oath. That will effectively void the investigation of any value, giving potential witnesses an opportunity to lie before Congress without consequence.

“In a development with little precedent in modern Congressional history, Oversight Republicans have suspended the use of traditional committee hearings in favor of” the roundtables, the memo reads. “Oversight Republicans are avoiding hearings to block bipartisan subpoena motions they are losing. This shift doesn’t just affect Committee procedure—it limits Congress’s ability to uncover the truth and hold powerful actors accountable.

“By holding roundtables, Republicans are denying Members their basic rights as lawmakers,” the memo states. “Oversight requires transparency, rules, and accountability. Republicans are abandoning all three. Instead of holding real hearings, they are choosing forums designed to avoid scrutiny—because they are losing when the facts are on the table.”

The transition to hosting roundtables appears to be an attempt by Republican leadership to curtail the subpoena power of both parties. For months, Republicans and Democrats alike have hijacked committee hearings in order to vote on subpoenas that would require high-profile figures to speak on the Epstein investigation.

Several prominent figures were named as Epstein associates in the millions of recently released case files. They include Bath and Body Works co-founder Les Wexner, American financier and investor Leon Black, disgraced British former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Donald Trump.

Trump is mentioned more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files, and was flagged in more than 5,300 files in the document cache. Those include instances in which Trump was accused—by both victims and witnesses—of abusing children, such as one instance in which he allegedly attempted to force a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 years old to give him oral sex before he punched her in the head for biting his penis.

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Trump Hasn’t Actually Wrecked as Much of Iran’s Military as He Claims

Iran still has a lot of firepower left.

Donald Trump gestures with both hands and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
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President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to have obliterated Iran’s navy and air force—but it seems that Iran has maintained far more military capabilities than his administration is willing to let on.

Last week, Trump claimed that Iran’s navy was “laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated,” with the exception of a fleet of “fast attack ships” that the U.S. military did not consider a threat. However, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News Wednesday that roughly 60 percent of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s naval arm still existed. In fact, several ships in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked by Iranian gunboats Wednesday.

That’s not all. Roughly two-thirds of the Iranian air force is still believed to be operational, U.S. officials told CBS News. Nearly half of Iran’s stockpile of ballistic missiles and associated launch systems was also still intact at the beginning of the ceasefire in early April, three U.S. officials told the outlet. Two weeks ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that “Iran no longer has any sort of comprehensive air defense” capability.

The Pentagon’s internal intelligence agency recently told lawmakers that Iran still maintained significant military capability, including thousands of missiles and one-way attack drones, NBC News reported Wednesday.

In a post on X Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed CBS’s reporting as propaganda, before spouting some of the adminstration’s own. “The truth is that under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. military decimated the Iranian regime’s capabilities in just 38 days,” she wrote.

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