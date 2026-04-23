Tough on Crime? Trump Justice Department Purges Law Enforcement Jobs
Justice Department records reveal just how widespread the layoffs in law enforcement has been.
President Donald Trump professes to be tough on crime, yet his administration has let go over 4,000 federal law enforcement employees.
Reuters, citing records it obtained from the Department of Justice’s management unit through the Freedom of Information Act, reports that several agencies have significantly cut their workforce. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has lost 7 percent of its employees, 2,600 in all, since the 2024 fiscal year, while the Drug Enforcement Administration has lost about 6 percent. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has lost 14 percent of its employees.
The DOJ division that handles intelligence and terrorism, the National Security Division, has lost 38 percent of its workers, and told Congress in its last budget request that it had “unprecedented personnel constraints.”
Even the Bureau of Prisons hasn’t been spared: It lost 6 percent of its workforce, or 2,200 employees, with no reduction in the prison population. The bureau now has a staffing crisis, and has been forced to use teachers and nurses as prison guards, while leaving other posts empty.
“The administration talks a big game when it comes to crime and terrorism, but the fact that it’s hollowing out agencies tasked with addressing them shows that they don’t stand behind their words,” Stacey Young, a former DOJ lawyer, told Reuters. She now leads Justice Connection, a group that offers support to departing DOJ staff.
In addition to having fewer employees, many of these agencies have been tasked with assisting the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda instead of their agency’s specific duties. Drug prosecutions are at their lowest levels in over 20 years. Meanwhile, the budget for the Department of Homeland Security has gone up by billions, with ICE becoming the highest funded federal law enforcement agency in U.S. history.