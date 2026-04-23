Susie Wiles Demands Trump Advisers Actually Focus on Midterms
Donald Trump’s chief of staff has stymied Cabinet foreign travel after one secretary’s jet-setting.
Back in February, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles was desperately trying to get Cabinet officials to lock in.
Politico reported Wednesday that amid uproar over Donald Trump’s unpopular tariffs and the havoc wrought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across the nation, Wiles told his Cabinet to focus on domestic travel and reaching out to voters ahead of the midterms rather than frivolous foreign ventures.
This mandate came after certain Trump officials had racked up tons of airline miles—Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, for example, had an “aggressive international travel agenda” in 2025 that saw her visit Vietnam, Japan, India, Peru, Brazil, and the U.K.
Rollins’s team defended her jet-setting to Politico, arguing she successfully negotiated multiple trade deals while abroad. But some people agree with Wiles.
“It’s like, why is Brooke going to the U.K.?” one source familiar with the discussions told Politico.
Did anyone listen to Wiles? Kind of—the chief of staff now reportedly approves all Cabinet-level international travel herself. “All trips are run through Cabinet Affairs,” one source told Politico. “The international ones are on a case-by-case basis, but they definitely want you to focus on domestic travel.”
But Trump’s decision-makers have not exactly shifted their focus to domestic issues. A week after Wiles told the Cabinet to get serious, Trump and company started a war with Iran. With gas prices spiking, service members getting killed, and vague reasons being given as to why we’re at war in the first place, Wiles’s fears have been justified: Trump and the GOP’s approval ratings have plummeted.
Republicans holding onto power come November would take something miraculous at this point. With Democrats fighting back through redistricting, and the GOP losing basically every special election since the turn of the year, the House appears likely to turn blue. Oddsmakers give the Senate about a 50-50 chance of going the Dems’ way, as well.
The biggest worry at this point for Democrats is that America has a president who throws a temper tantrum whenever he loses, and will try everything he can to stay in power.