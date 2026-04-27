How Did Shooter Get So Close to White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

“Only once it was time to get into the main ballroom for the dinner did we pass through magnetometers, empty our pockets, and get a pat down. And even that checkpoint was just outside of the dinner room,” Melugin wrote on X Sunday.

The security checkpoint was set up only a staircase away from the ballroom entrance to avoid interfering with the hotel’s other guests. Staffers at the security checkpoint weren’t paying as close attention after the dinner began, because they were not expecting additional arrivals, a current Secret Service agent told MS NOW.

Second, many of the security officials who spoke with MS NOW also voiced concerns over the apparently chaotic evacuation efforts. Why was Vice President JD Vance escorted off the stage before President Donald Trump? A Secret Service official told MS NOW that Trump’s security team believed the ballroom was safe, and took a moment to ensure an underground walkway was secure before escorting the president there. Trump admitted later that he’d intentionally slowed down his own departure. He was also seen tripping on the way out.