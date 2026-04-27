Melania Trump Tries to Cancel Jimmy Kimmel—Again
The first lady is attacking the late-night television host over a joke he made days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
First lady Melania Trump is calling on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made well before any shots were fired at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, calling the late night talk show host a “coward” whose jokes deepen “the political sickness within America.“
“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote Monday morning on X. “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”
The first lady framed her comments as if Kimmel’s joke directly contributed to the shooting Saturday. That was not the case.
“Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said at a parodied version of the dinner Thursday.
Two days later, suspected gunman Cole Allen attempted a shooting at the Correspondents’ Dinner, resulting in chaos. And while Kimmel’s joke aged poorly (just like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comment about “shots” being fired at the dinner), his joke wasn’t what led to Trump being in danger.
If the first lady is so upset by Kimmel’s comments, she should spend some time scrolling Truth Social—her husband was just making genocidal threats to Iran last month.