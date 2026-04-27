Trump Backs Insane Name Change to Make ICE More Popular
Nice.
President Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed the idea of changing “ICE” agents into “NICE” agents, in another lame effort to own the libs as his presidency continues to implode.
Last month, Alyssa Marie, a former “journalist” with Project Veritas, the far-right organization known for its hidden-camera stings, pitched a dystopian rebrand for the federal agents charged with carrying out the president’s mass deportation scheme.
“I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday,” she wrote on X.
More than a month later, the president responded enthusiastically to the idea. “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday.
MAGA accounts on social media were instantly whipped into a frenzy as they discussed how satisfying it would be to watch the president’s critics melt down because they had to refer to “NICE” agents. While Trump may know how to fire up his own base, it seems that Americans aren’t really interested in an administration whose singular goal is to own the libs.
As of last week, Trump’s approval rating has sunk to less than 40 percent. Some polls have seen him shrink to a second-term low, while others have seen him at the lowest depths of either term in office. While Trump’s latest dive bomb is a direct result of his reckless military campaign in Iran, ICE’s lawless actions are playing no small part in the president’s slow fall from grace.
American voters have borne witness to ICE agents’ use of threats and intimidation, excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, racial profiling, and wrongful detentions. ICE has detained hundreds of children, and families of mixed legal status are being regularly torn apart by the administration’s relentless immigration crackdown. Federal immigration agents were also responsible for the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.
But sure. Call them “NICE.” It won’t get you reelected.