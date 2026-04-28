King Charles Tells Congress Everything Trump Doesn’t Want to Hear
Britain’s King Charles III made digs at Trump on nearly every issue.
On Tuesday, King Charles III delivered a speech to Congress full of the stuff President Trump opposes.
During his remarks, Charles mentioned that the Magna Carta—the foundational legal document signed by England’s King John in 1215—was cited multiple times in U.S. law, noting that it brought about limits on executive power.
“The U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society has calculated that Magna Carta is cited in at least 160 Supreme Court cases since 1789, not least as the foundation of the principle that executive power is subject to checks and balances,” Charles said, getting an immediate standing ovation from Democrats in the audience, but delayed applause from Republicans.
Charles could very well have been referring to Trump, who has tried to push the limits of his authority as president and ignored Congress with the aid of conservative justices on the high court.
When Charles mentioned Christianity, he also connected it to interfaith solidarity, a concept that is alien to the president.
“The Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us not only personally—” the king started before being interrupted by applause. “Guides us not only personally, but together as members of our community,” he continued. “Having devoted a large part of my life to interfaith relationships and greater understanding, it is that faith in the triumph of light over darkness, which I have found confirmed countless times.
“Through it, I am inspired by the profound respect that develops as people of different faiths grow in their understanding of each other,” Charles said.
Charles’s largest applause lines came from his mention of American and British participation in NATO, which Trump has threatened to leave over what he perceives as the organization’s lack of help with the Iran war, and how it is still needed for the defense of Ukraine.
“In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when NATO invoked Article 5 for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together, as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two world wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan, and moments that have defined our shared security,” Charles said. “Today, Mr. Speaker, that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine and her most courageous people.”
One wonders what Trump will think if he ends up seeing any part of the speech. At the White House Monday, Trump was happy to meet with the king. Will he change his mind and let loose a barrage of insults on Truth Social?