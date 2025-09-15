How the Supreme Court Turned Trump Into a Danger to Everyone

The theoretical underpinnings of American constitutionalism—separation of powers, checks and balances, and the idea that no one is above the law—have long served as guideposts for a functioning democracy. But in practical terms, the legal regime constructed by the Supreme Court has gutted the possibility of redress for the victims of executive overreach. The court has, in effect, created a special legal zone around the presidency—as well as executive agents writ large—in which actions, even when blatantly illegal, are immunized from consequences.

On September 2, Donald Trump ordered the extrajudicial killing of 11 nonstate actors on a vessel in the Caribbean, based on vague and contested intelligence claims. Legal scholars, human rights organizations, and even some former national security officials have called the act a clear violation of international law. Yet because of the court’s recent jurisprudence, there is effectively nothing anyone can do.

Let that sink in: A president can apparently now order lethal force outside of congressionally declared wars, in international waters, without oversight, and face no personal criminal or civil liability—even if the action was blatantly illegal. Normally, when an executive officer violates the law, they may expect to be charged criminally by the government or be subject to civil lawsuits from the people harmed by their actions. However, between providing criminal immunity for all “official acts” by the president and removing civil accountability from actions outside of U.S. borders, the Supreme Court has eliminated any path to restraining Trump short of impeachment and removal.