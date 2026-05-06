Former DOJ Official Targeted Virginia Democrat to Help Trump

“Louise Lucas is a state fairly prominent legislator in her state, but not known nationally, and the FBI and the Department of Justice have been investigating her for several years—three years, I’m told by a source familiar with the probe—and that investigation has been looking at evidence suggesting that she solicited or accepted bribes,” MS NOW senior investigative correspondent Carol Leonnig said on the network Wednesday.

Reporter: When Lindsay Halligan, a former lawyer of Trump's, had been running the U.S. Attorney Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, she had been pressuring prosecutors to bring charges against Louise Lucas. Halligan believed it would be good for the White House before the… pic.twitter.com/ec81OwRbc9 — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026

Leonnig said that according to her source, when Halligan “had been running the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia, she had been pressuring and pushing prosecutors to bring charges against Lucas, believing that that would be important, a high-priority case.”

“I’m told that Halligan believed it would be good for the White House to be able, before the midterms, to accuse a prominent state Democrat in Virginia with bribery,” Leonnig added. “Prosecutors based out of Norfolk were not sure this was the strongest case in the world, but Halligan felt very strongly that it should be pressed.”