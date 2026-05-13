Kash Patel Created a Political Hit Squad Just to Help Trump
The FBI has a new team focused solely on investigating political cases.
The president’s retribution campaign is in full force inside the FBI.
The FBI now has a team of special agents willing to pursue political targets identified by the Trump administration, NOTUS reported Wednesday.
The unit is reportedly referred to internally as the “payback squad,” though a senior FBI official told NOTUS on background that no team had been created with that name. The official noted, however, that bureau personnel are most likely referring to a specific effort undertaken by a group titled the Director’s Advisory Team, which was created in 2025 to “[get] to the bottom of some abuses of power” that allegedly took place during previous presidential administrations.
One current government official told the outlet that the team has been tasked with building cases similar to the one developed against former FBI Director James Comey, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in April over an Instagram post that the White House interpreted to be a threat on Donald Trump’s life.
A current law enforcement official told NOTUS that the team is composed of people who “know what they’re signing up for” and have taken rotational shifts at an off-site location unaffiliated with established FBI field offices.
The senior FBI official said that the unit team was “detached” from the FBI’s Washington Field Office and has recently added more agents out of New York.
It’s not the only major shift taking place at the bureau in order to abet Trump’s aims: More than 6,000 FBI agents were diverted to handling “immigration-related matters” last year, effectively redefining the agency’s work in the process.
The immigration operation is similar to restructurings taking place at other major agencies as the Trump administration’s agenda supersedes and even undermines their long-term missions. The Department of Homeland Security has had to divert resources in order to abet Trump’s deportation plans, and the Department of Defense shifted billions of dollars to fund Trump’s border mission.
The Justice Department has also dropped thousands of criminal cases in an attempt to funnel its efforts—almost singularly—toward convicting immigration cases. Altogether, the chief law enforcement agency ended some 23,000 criminal cases in the first six months of Trump’s term, including investigations into terrorism, white-collar crimes, and drugs, while prosecuting 32,000 new immigration cases.
The shift in priorities is an indication that “making America safe again” is not necessarily as much of a goal for the current administration as Trump has promised. At the president’s direction, federal authorities have arrested thousands of noncriminal immigrants across the country, despite repeated pledges that the deportation purge is focused on the “worst of the worst”—such as “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists.” Meanwhile, America’s law enforcement authorities are being tasked with persecuting his political enemies.