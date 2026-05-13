Kash Patel Created a Political Hit Squad Just to Help Trump

The unit is reportedly referred to internally as the “payback squad,” though a senior FBI official told NOTUS on background that no team had been created with that name. The official noted, however, that bureau personnel are most likely referring to a specific effort undertaken by a group titled the Director’s Advisory Team, which was created in 2025 to “[get] to the bottom of some abuses of power” that allegedly took place during previous presidential administrations.

One current government official told the outlet that the team has been tasked with building cases similar to the one developed against former FBI Director James Comey, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in April over an Instagram post that the White House interpreted to be a threat on Donald Trump’s life.

A current law enforcement official told NOTUS that the team is composed of people who “know what they’re signing up for” and have taken rotational shifts at an off-site location unaffiliated with established FBI field offices.