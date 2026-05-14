Ex–Prison Employee Reveals How Good Ghislaine Maxwell Has It
Maxwell is getting perks behind bars that don’t even go to other high-profile inmates, the former employee said.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker, is enjoying a range of special privileges at the low-security prison where she was transferred after she played defense for Donald Trump.
Noella Turnage, a former employee of the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, shared Maxwell’s private emails detailing the extent of her special treatment with CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday.
“The food is legions better, the place is clean, the staff is responsive and polite,” Maxwell wrote in an email to her brother, adding: “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands [sic] looking glass. I am much happier here and more importantly safe.”
Turnage was fired for leaking Maxwell’s private emails.
“I never actually laid eyes on Maxwell,” Turnage said, clarifying that she knew about Maxwell’s treatment solely from her private emails. “The things that were being done for her were not common for any of the other inmates, not even the other high-profile inmates.”
Maxwell received more than just better room and board, Turnage said. “The lengths they went to to provide a private visit for Maxwell actually caused visitation to be shut down for the rest of the inmates that weekend,” she said. “They were not able to see their families that Saturday, to make way for Maxwell to see her visitors.”
Maxwell also benefited from having her mail personally handled by the warden. “Which may not sound like a big deal to some people, but the other inmates in that prison, Erin, they have a hard time getting out their regular mail, much less anything needed for court filings and things such as that, so for them to go out of the way to make sure Maxwell had that opportunity is pretty disgusting,” Turnage said.
An inmate at the prison who spoke to CNN said that Maxwell also enjoys “bottled water and clamshell meals delivered to her room.”
Maxwell was mysteriously transferred to the minimum-security prison just days after she provided testimony to then–Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about her former conspirator Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Trump. During her hourslong questioning, Maxwell claimed that Trump never witnessed Epstein’s sexual misconduct—a surprising claim considering their well-documented close friendship.
Lawmakers have described Maxwell’s new digs as “not suitable for a sex offender.”