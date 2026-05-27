Trump Fumes as Biden Sues DOJ to Block Audio in Special Counsel Probe
Former President Joe Biden is trying to block the Department of Justice from releasing audio used in the special counsel probe that revealed his memory lapses.
President Trump is publicly fuming after former President Joe Biden sued the Justice Department in an attempt to block the release of audio and transcripts from his interviews with his memoir ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer in 2016 and 2017. The president called his predecessor a “Crooked Politician!!!” Wednesday on Truth Social.
The interviews in question were used in the 2023 special counsel investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. That investigation concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing, but that Biden was a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Biden’s attorneys argue that the interviews were private conversations that should not be released retroactively by the Trump DOJ.
“Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home,” Biden’s attorneys wrote. “And when the U.S. Department of Justice obtains that private information through a criminal investigation, the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”
They also noted that the DOJ spent two years properly protecting these transcripts in accordance with FOIA, until they switched up in February, telling Biden they’d be releasing them “without any formal explanation.”