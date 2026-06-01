The Minnesota GOP Just Hit a New Low
The state party chair limply defended Republicans’ decision to hold a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered George Floyd in 2020.
During the second day of the Minnesota GOP’s annual conference in Duluth on Saturday, the state’s Republicans conducted a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a prison term of 22 and a half years for the second-degree murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
When asked about the moment of silence on Monday, Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash said the request came from the group’s body, not leadership. (The moment of silence reportedly came at the request of one of the state’s delegates.)
“There are a lot of people, I think, that believe Derek Chauvin was improperly convicted and not treated well, and those people wanted to have a moment of silence and recognition because they felt that way,” he said.
Asked whether he agreed with those members, Plechash declined to comment. “I believe the court system had its verdict and I’m not going to challenge the court,” he said.
Of course, Plechash’s consent to honor Chauvin is all the evidence one needs that party leadership is bowing to an extremist sect that basks in conspiracy theories and celebrates state violence.
It also feels particularly cruel following the more recent killings of two other Minnesotans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, at the hands of federal law enforcement. The alleged perpetrators, ICE officer Jonathan Ross, Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, have yet to face any charges for the killings.