DHS Secretary Says Democratic Senator Deserved to Get Pepper-Sprayed

“Now you have one of the senators complained because he got splattered with a, you know, with a pepper ball,” Mullin said. “I’m sorry, you probably shouldn’t have been there.”

Markwayne Mullin: "You have a senator complain because he got splattered with a pepper ball. I'm sorry, you probably shouldn't have been there" pic.twitter.com/vLXpR1UXNO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

Mullin also offered an outrageous denial to reports of the ongoing hunger strike that was as ridiculous as it was racist.

“There was only a handful of individuals that was refusing to eat, because they want their ethnic group—or their ethnic-right food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want,” Mullin said. “The fact is, we’re giving them the calories they want. This isn’t Holiday Inn. We’re giving them sanitation.”