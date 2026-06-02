Kellyanne Conway Is Annoyed Republicans Had to Denounce KKK Leader

Republicans are slinging mud at the wall trying to counter Graham Platner’s popularity in Maine.

Lacking any competitive, ideological alternative, Kellyanne Conway suggested Monday night that Democrats should be forced to step away from Platner, who has been polling with a tremendous lead for the state’s Senate seat over Governor Janet Mills. (Mills ended her campaign in April, but she is still on the primary ballot.) But the language Conway chose to express her complaint was particularly odd—particularly as she tried to liken the working-class oyster farmer’s intraparty prominence to that of David Duke, the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and what she perceived to be an unfair double standard.