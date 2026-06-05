Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Somehow Gets More Pathetic

President Trump’s “Great American State Fair” has grown even bleaker, as supporters will be getting a rally and listening to “Ave Maria” rather than Martina McBride—or any of the other artists who pulled out of the festival.

“On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level—A Rally to end all Rallies!” the president wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!”