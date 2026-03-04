DOD Officials Make Chilling Admission About Fighting Off Iran’s Drones

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s seeming abandonment of Americans stuck in countries facing Iranian or Israeli attacks has drawn flak from politicians on social media. Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene complained on X that “American tax payers are forced to give Israel $3.8 BILLION every single year, and here is our own U.S. embassy in Jerusalem telling Americans good luck getting out, you are on your own.”

“Warnings to citizens to evacuate 3 days into this war, when airspace is closed, is a clear sign of ZERO strategy and planning by the Trump admin,” Democratic Senator Andy Kim posted on X. “Now Americans have limited options to evacuate at an extremely dangerous moment with no government assistance. This administration is failing its citizens.”

“So the State Department is forcing everyone to immediately leave the region but is also refusing to help people leave the region,” fellow Democrat and Senator Chris Murphy concurred. “The strike itself is illegal and disastrous but their lack of readiness for what comes next is unforgivable as well. Incompetence everywhere.”