The Most Embarrassing Revelations from Trump’s Spotify Playlist
The former president has some interesting taste in music.
Donald Trump has remade his name and image several times over, morphing from real estate mogul to New York socialite to reality TV host to the far-right demagogue of a vitriolic national movement. But few people know Trump for his musical inclination. In his down time at Mar-A-Lago, Trump is the one man with the aux cord—and he’s got some interesting hits on rotation.
According to an Axios analysis of Trump’s musical routine at the Florida club, Trump prefers to stick to the same setlist. That includes “Hello” by Lionel Ritchie, “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti, “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, and, ironically, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones.
He also, surprisingly, throws in numbers from two huge and wildly dramatic Broadway musicals: ”Phantom of the Opera” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
But unfortunately for Trump, not all of his favorite artists love him back. Another standby for the GOP presidential pick is Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”—a single he loved so much that he tried to squeeze it into one of his campaign rallies, only to be roundly slapped down by the Irish singer’s estate for thinking of her at all.
“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil,’” O’Connor’s estate wrote in a missive, ordering him to stop using her art.