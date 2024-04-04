The Most Embarrassing Revelations from Trump’s Spotify Playlist

Donald Trump has remade his name and image several times over, morphing from real estate mogul to New York socialite to reality TV host to the far-right demagogue of a vitriolic national movement. But few people know Trump for his musical inclination. In his down time at Mar-A-Lago, Trump is the one man with the aux cord—and he’s got some interesting hits on rotation.

According to an Axios analysis of Trump’s musical routine at the Florida club, Trump prefers to stick to the same setlist. That includes “Hello” by Lionel Ritchie, “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti, “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, and, ironically, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones.