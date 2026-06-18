Netanyahu Tries to Blow Up Iran Deal With Bombs and Right-Wing Media

Meanwhile, Israel’s military released a new Lebanon occupation map, which shows a larger zone of control for the IDF in southern Lebanon.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to tell Trump ‘enough,’” the conservative Likud Party politician Moshe Saada said. “I am bound to defend Israelis, and withdrawing from Lebanon right now poses an existential threat to Israel. Duty demands that we strike Lebanon everywhere, around the clock, with maximum force and with no proportionality.”

Aside from dropping bombs, Israel is also turning to the right-wing media sphere to kill the deal, with sources telling CNN that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to use pro-Israel voices like Fox News host Mark Levin and Senator Lindsey Graham. (Graham, so far, has tentatively praised the deal.) With the bombings and the media campaign, it’s clear that Israel is feeling much less secure in its relation to the administration, as Trump continues to publicly distance himself from their actions.