You Won’t Believe the Food Prices at Trump’s American State Fair
The food situation at the “Great American State Fair” is a disaster.
President Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn’t care about high prices—even at his own Great American State Fair.
Attendees at the first day of the president’s festival were disappointed to discover that what few food options were actually open were far from cheap.
USA Today reported that the only food stall open on Thursday sold turkey legs for $23—almost twice the price of the same offering from a Disney theme park. The stall also offered smashburgers and giant western sausage sandwiches for $20, and lemonade for a whopping $9.
Online, people were particularly outraged by the price of a stuffed pretzel roll—which ranged from $12.48 to $24.96.
One attendee wasn’t impressed by the offerings at the Express Hibachi stand, which offered pizzas and salads for $13 to $14, boneless wings for $15, and rice bowls for $16.
“Do you see a single corndog? No! It’s a tragedy. It’s an affront to American culture,” joked political commentator Alex Cascio.
D.C. Councilmember Christina Henderson also expressed her disappointment in the fair’s offerings. “Not a funnel cake, corn dog, bucket lemonade, or fried Snickers in sight. The only ride is the Ferris Wheel,” Henderson wrote on X. “It’s not that kind of state fair, y’all.”