Mike Johnson Spells Out the Democratic Socialist Platform Perfectly
Republicans’ fearmongering is off to a rough start after a series of DSA election wins.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson tried to fearmonger by … just reading the Democratic Socialists of America’s agenda out loud.
At the Faith & Freedom Coalition policy conference Friday, Johnson warned of a “dangerous trend” he’s observed: “Little mini Mamdanis popping up all over the country, running for Congress.”
Earlier this week, DSA-backed candidates saw huge wins in New York City, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s sway seems to be holding strong.
And apparently, nothing is scarier to Republicans than the DSA platform.
“I don’t know if you’ve seen this,” said Johnson.
“This is their platform, this is actually quotes from their platform that they published about a day or two ago.... They put this on paper! They’re saying the quiet things out loud.”
Johnson continued: “Abolish the Electoral College, replace the two-party system with a multi-party ‘democracy,’ expand the House of Representatives, implement proportional representation and rank choice voting in all elections,” Johnson said.
He continued, describing how the DSA would establish public ownership of large corporations, abolish ICE, and end sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.
“End all military and economic aid to Israel, prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders responsible for the genocide in Gaza,” Johnson continued.
It should be noted that while the DSA does support most of these points in its official platform, there is a debate about others, like ranked-choice voting and the merits of abolishing the Senate. But all in all, Johnson appears to be trying to fearmonger by threatening the American people with a good time.