Another State Has Passed a Christian Nationalist School Rule

The vote passed the Republican-controlled board by a vote of 8-7. The new curriculum could be implemented in the state’s elementary schools as early as next school year, according to NBC News.

Critics argue that the materials—and their employment in state public schools—is unconstitutional, violating the separation of church and state while enforcing a singular religion on the population. They’ve also pointed to inaccuracies in the materials, which include claims that President Abraham Lincoln “and other leading abolitionists relied on a deep Christian faith,” despite the fact that Lincoln openly admitted to a lack of faith, sparking longstanding historical debate over his religious affiliation, if any.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a vocal proponent of the curriculum addition, writing in May that he believed the materials would allow students to “better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution.”