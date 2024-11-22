Another State Has Passed a Christian Nationalist School Rule
Texas has decided to blow up the separation of church and state.
The Texas Board of Education approved a new K-5 curriculum Friday permitting the instruction of the Bible in public schools.
The optional curriculum swap will offer school districts an additional $40 per pupil for using state-approved materials, which will add “Biblical and Christian lessons about Moses, the story of the Good Samaritan, the Golden Rule, readings from The Book of Genesis, and more,” reported ABC News.
The vote passed the Republican-controlled board by a vote of 8-7. The new curriculum could be implemented in the state’s elementary schools as early as next school year, according to NBC News.
Critics argue that the materials—and their employment in state public schools—is unconstitutional, violating the separation of church and state while enforcing a singular religion on the population. They’ve also pointed to inaccuracies in the materials, which include claims that President Abraham Lincoln “and other leading abolitionists relied on a deep Christian faith,” despite the fact that Lincoln openly admitted to a lack of faith, sparking longstanding historical debate over his religious affiliation, if any.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a vocal proponent of the curriculum addition, writing in May that he believed the materials would allow students to “better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution.”
Texas is the latest right-wing state to push Bibles into the classroom. Similar initiatives have swept schools in states such as Louisiana and Oklahoma, where Bibles and the Ten Commandments have become pillars of the state educational system. In Oklahoma, bid documents for tens of thousands of Bibles hinted that just one copy of the best selling book of all time would do for the Sooner State’s students: Donald Trump’s $60-a-pop God Bless the U.S.A. Bible.