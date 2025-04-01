The Right Wing’s New Plot to Force the Ten Commandments on Schoolkids

Louisiana took the lead last year, passing a law in June—to Donald Trump’s approval—that would have required a Ten Commandments in all public schools come January 1. The ACLU filed suit, and a federal judge blocked the law in November, calling it “unconstitutional on its face”—but the state attorney general in January nonetheless instructed schools to post the Ten Commandments. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals took it up later that month, and its decision is pending.

In that hearing, state Solicitor General Jorge Benjamin Aguiñaga argued in court that recent Supreme Court rulings had paved the way for more religion in public schools. In 2022’s Kennedy v. Bremerton, for example, the justices ruled that public school coaches were free to pray at school with their students. That was because, as Justice Neil Gorsuch put it in the majority opinion, “this Court has instructed that the Establishment Clause must be interpreted by ‘reference to historical practices and understandings,’” and he went on to cite a 1963 ruling stating that “the line we must draw between the permissible and the impermissible is one which accords with history and faithfully reflects the understanding of the Founding Fathers.”

Religion in school was acceptable today, Gorsuch suggested, if it looked like the religion in the public schools of yesteryear. Conservatives took the hint. Aguiñaga argued in Louisiana’s appeal that Stone v. Graham was no longer relevant because those old displays were about religion. But today, Louisiana is only trying to teach children about the “historical significance” of the Ten Commandments.