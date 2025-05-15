Trump Justice Department Makes Insane Claim About Obeying Court Orders

“Why would you take the substantive question to us? You’re losing a bunch of cases,” Kagan said, referring to the government’s emergency application to proceed with its attempts to ban birthright citizenship. “Why would you ever take this case to us?”

“Well in this particular case we deliberately have not presented the merits to this particular court on the scope of remedies, because of course that makes it a clean vehicle where the court doesn’t have to look at—” started U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

“You are ignoring the import of my question,” Kagan interrupted. “I’m suggesting that, in a case in which the government is losing constantly, and nobody else is going to appeal, it’s up to you to decide whether to take this case to us. If I were in your shoes, there’s no way I’d approach the Supreme Court with this case.