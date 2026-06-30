Far-Right Host at Trump’s State Fair Tries to Debate a Literal Child
A crowd of dozens of people watched the uncomfortable exchange.
President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” just gets weirder and weirder.
The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles stopped by the fair Monday to play the “Yes or No Game,” the conservative commentator’s weirdly political alternative to Cards Against Humanity.
A video appeared to show Knowles onstage debating a young girl about the Salem witch trials—and revealing his own outrageous opinions.
“The one area where the Salem witch trials went a little far is, I would say, they weren’t organized enough,” Knowles said. “So, you had these, like, random judges who were, you know, kind of, burning these ladies.
“I don’t know if they were guilty or not,” he continued. “But I think more—if it were more formalized, built up a little bit more, maybe with like a grand inquisitor or something, that would’ve been the way to do it.”
What’s worse: that Knowles thinks the problem with the Salem witch trials was that they were too disorganized, or that he can’t say whether the women were actually guilty of witchcraft? Actually, never mind. The second one is definitely worse.
It appears that since several high-profile musical artists backed out of the fair, the brains behind the festivities have struggled to come up with alternative programming—and the visibly low attendance clearly reflects that.
So far, Trump’s state fair has been supremely underwhelminga: beset by bad reviews, technical difficulties, and disappointing weather delays.