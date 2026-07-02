Trump Posts Bizarre AI Video of Him Curing Celebrities Who Hate Him
Donald Trump is spending a lot of energy on supposed “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
The president’s worldview is getting increasingly bizarre.
Donald Trump posted an AI-generated clip to his Truth Social late Wednesday, sharing a depiction of himself as a white coat–wearing doctor supposedly “curing” celebrities of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan,” the Trump clone says in the video.
The video then showcases deepfakes of several actors, comedians, and talk show hosts who have been vocal critics of the president and his policies, including The View hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Edward Norton, and John Leguizamo.
“I really was unsure I could help some of these people. They were so far gone, I wasn’t really sure,” Trump’s avatar says after several fake testimonials.
Trump then encourages viewers to “turn off fake news” and “just have a Diet Coke like me.”
The president has proven himself to be a big fan of AI-generated media, though the practice has frequently landed him in trouble. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp, was the inner circle figure primarily responsible for the president’s late-night social media binges. Over the last several months, Harp has reportedly shared an AI-generated video that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, and an AI-generated image of Trump as Jesus Christ.
Trump took down both posts after they spurred immense public backlash. In the former instance, Trump claimed he did not see the section of the video that mocked the former president and first lady in a racist manner. A White House official blamed the mistake on an editing error. In the second instance, Trump claimed he thought he was being shown as a doctor.