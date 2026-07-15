Trump Golf Club Freaks Out Over Report of Massive Fly Infestation
Donald Trump’s Washington-area golf club says reports of health code violations are “politically motivated.”
Recent health code violations at Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. were apparently “politically motivated,” according to the club.
Membership at the luxury club starts with a $100,000 initiation fee, but its price tag evidently does not assure total cleanliness. Health inspectors that visited the site on June 30 found pest problems, a lack of adequate handwashing facilities, and a slew of food safety violations.
Yet the golf club has not only denied the Health and Human Services report obtained by NOTUS, it also suggested that the reported problems were merely a political construct.
“We operate our properties to the highest health and safety standards. These so-called ‘violations’ are fabricated, politically motivated, and completely without merit. We stand firmly behind the integrity of our operations and reject these baseless claims,” the golf course told NOTUS in a statement.
A health inspector spotted “a large quantity of small flies in the storage room near the employee restrooms,” per the report. The inspector also wrote that the facility was using and storing pest control products unfit for use in a food establishment, though they observed that the club remedied the situation by removing the “pesticides from the food establishment.”
At the club’s more casual eatery, the inspector noted that several food products were stored at temperatures warmer than permitted by the health code, including blue cheese, sausage links, sausage patties, and pasta. All of those foods were kept at temperatures within a range referred to by the USDA as the “danger zone,” as it permits the sudden growth of dangerous bacteria—such as salmonella, E. coli, and staph—that can cause food poisoning at best and death at worst.
“The person in charge voluntarily discarded the blue cheese and sausage,” the inspector wrote.
Donald Trump’s D.C. club is far from the only property under his company umbrella that has experienced unsavory health code violations. Health officials found insects, rodents, and dirty surfaces at Trump National Golf Club Westchester, and the Trump International Hotel in Chicago has also found itself plagued by flies, NOTUS reported earlier this year.