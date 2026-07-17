Republicans Are Pissed Vance Keeps Ditching Them to Promote His Book

Instead, “lawmakers can count on a few fingers the times … Vance has set foot in the Capitol,” Kimberley Ann Strassel writes in a reported column for The Wall Street Journal. The vice president has jilted members of Congress for podcasters and talk-show hosts, appearing on programs such as Real Time with Bill Maher and The View, in no small part to promote his new spiritual memoir.

Most recently, Vance flaked on a meeting scheduled Tuesday with House Republicans to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience.

And remarks Vance has made during his absence have only been salt in Republicans’ wounds. In his public comments, the vice president has been perceived as “bashing his own party to win praise from online influencers” and positioning himself as “as scolder of the body over which he constitutionally presides, rather than showing up for the work,” Strassel writes.