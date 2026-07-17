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Republicans Are Pissed Vance Keeps Ditching Them to Promote His Book

Vice President JD Vance has barely been in the Capitol.

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking to reporters
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republicans in Congress are reportedly souring on Vice President JD Vance, feeling abandoned as he’s put media appearances before his duty to help resolve the inter-party strife bogging down the GOP’s agenda.

With midterms fast approaching and divisions in the ranks of a thin majority stymieing Republican legislative priorities, many in the party have hoped for Vance to step up, leveraging his position as president of the Senate to be a liaison between Congress and the White House.

Instead, “lawmakers can count on a few fingers the times … Vance has set foot in the Capitol,” Kimberley Ann Strassel writes in a reported column for The Wall Street Journal. The vice president has jilted members of Congress for podcasters and talk-show hosts, appearing on programs such as Real Time with Bill Maher and The View, in no small part to promote his new spiritual memoir.

Most recently, Vance flaked on a meeting scheduled Tuesday with House Republicans to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience.

And remarks Vance has made during his absence have only been salt in Republicans’ wounds. In his public comments, the vice president has been perceived as “bashing his own party to win praise from online influencers” and positioning himself as “as scolder of the body over which he constitutionally presides, rather than showing up for the work,” Strassel writes.

In his recent media hits, for example, Vance has called those who oppose eliminating the filibuster as “married” to “weird Senate procedural bullshit,” and angered some conservatives by touting an interventionist “Christian” organization of the economy over laissez-faire economics.

One GOP senator told Strassel, “As we approach incredibly consequential midterms for this nation and this presidency, Senate Republicans are pretty confused as to why the president of the Senate is actively criticizing the GOP, while also being absent from his Senate duties.”

In the past, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has reportedly provided a line of communication between GOP lawmakers and the White House, but she’s now being treated for breast cancer. And while lawmakers reportedly “appreciate” appearances Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have made on Capitol Hill, they have only made Vance’s “lack of interest” all the more clear.

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Intel Docs Declassified by Trump Expose All His Election Fraud Claims

President Trump released newly declassified documents he claims prove election fraud. They do no such thing.

Donald Trump at the podium next to the U.S. flag
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump delivers his speech at the White House on July 16.

President Trump’s wild claims of election fraud made in a speech to the nation Thursday night contradict the findings from the declassified documents his administration released.

In his 27-minute speech, Trump complained that the 2020 election was “rigged,” and accused China of stealing and hacking into voting data to prevent his victory, touting the newly declassified documents as evidence. Those documents didn’t support the claims he was making.

Much of the information in the more than 270 pages released presented information already known from 2020 and 2021, with the new details nowhere near earth-shattering. For example, China looked at ways to affect U.S. public opinion, downloading public voter rolls in multiple states (which are already easy to download or purchase). But that’s been known for years, and there was no proof China messed with any ballots or voting machines.

Another document from the Department of Homeland Security declared that over 250,000 noncitizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, and New Jersey, but did not include any supporting evidence. Officials in those states also pushed back against the claims.

A declassified 2021 U.S. intelligence report also contradicts Trump’s claim of foreign actors altering election results. That document found no proof that any overseas actor tried to, or succeeded in, changing “any technical aspect” of the 2020 presidential election, including ballots, voter registrations, results, or the counting process.

Trump cited two CIA documents to back up his claim of China’s election meddling, and posted them to the White House website. But again, those documents don’t support his words, and in some cases they say the opposite. One document, for example, said that Russia, China, Iran, and other countries were capable of interfering with voting and stealing sensitive information, but didn’t say that they actually engaged in those actions.

Trump only mentioned Russia in passing during his speech, but the declassified documents highlight Russian interference. The same document said that China wanted Trump to lose and tried to shift public opinion also warned that Russia was boosting the president’s campaign. Russia was singled out as the sole country trying to interfere in American election processes.

X screenshot Will Sommer @willsommer Trump's big document release tonight, supposedly meant to prove China stole the 2020 election, includes this classified intel graphic making clear that Russia was the only country trying to meddle in American voting systems. (screenshot of document)

Russia also tried to amplify corruption stories about Hunter Biden and undermine faith in mail-in voting, much like Trump, the documents reveal.

Conversation Tommy Vietor @TVietor08 · 11h The consensus intel community assessment was that China did NOT try to influence the 2020 election. One intel officer had an alternative view, which was that "Beijing has taken at least some low-level exploratory steps" but not the "most aggressive options" Hardly a smoking gun! Image Tommy Vietor @TVietor08 Trump released documents that confirm Russia tried to interfere in the 2020 election to hurt Biden. It says Russia tried to "orchestrate a high-profile corruption scandal" and push narratives about "voter fraud resulting from mail-in balloting" (screenshots of docs)

What was the purpose of Trump’s speech? Much of the information presented was already known, and his comments about China aren’t even backed up by the evidence the White House itself provided. As recently as May, Trump praised China in a visit to the country, saying that the two countries would have a “fantastic future together.” It seems as though the president just wanted to undermine confidence in advance of elections that are forecasted to go badly for him.

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Trump’s Own Election Fraud Guy Admits He’s Found No Proof

John Solomon, a member of Trump’s election task force, confessed that there is no proof of election fraud in the last three elections.

John Solomon holds a binder as he attends the Trump address at the White House, on July 16.
Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
John Solomon attends the Trump address at the White House on July 16.

Not even President Trump’s own election fraud guy could back up his claims that votes in the last three general and midterm elections were tampered with in any way.

“Can you acknowledge that there were no votes changed in 2020?” MS NOW’s Vaughn Hill asked John Solomon, an election interference conspiracy theorist who now sits on the White House’s election task force, after Trump’s speech Thursday night.

“All I can acknowledge is what the intelligence shows. I only know—the intelligence community has zero evidence that … a foreign power flipped the vote in 2020, ’22, or ’24,” Solomon replied.

“And you’re able to acknowledge that Venezuela has not tampered with voting machines in the United States?”

“No, the intelligence is very clear: They did it on their own machines,” Solomon said before fleeing the scene.

Trump used his prime-time speech to accuse China of “illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files.” He said that there was a “specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela,” and that no vote would be safe and sound unless his restrictive SAVE America Act was passed. And yet Solomon, a MAGA journalist who has made a career out of manufacturing consent for Trump’s claims, couldn’t even back this one up a little bit.

That’s probably because Trump’s own intel doesn’t back it up. Alongside his speech, Trump declassified documents that confirmed Russia interfered in his favor by pushing claims about Hunter Biden and conspiracies about the reliability of mail-in voting.

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Trump Blatantly Tries to Manipulate Markets With Truth Social Scheme

Truth Social is selling early access to Donald Trump’s posts.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting in a chair
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The thin veil that has historically clouded government corruption is in the trash—under the current Trump administration, blatant ethical misconduct is in.

Truth Social executives announced Thursday that the company would sell Wall Street firms premier access to Donald Trump’s market-rattling online posts, granting traders an advantage over the general public with regard to anticipating stock market fluctuations due to the president’s social media habits.

The product, marketed as “Truth API,” apparently aims to make fast cash by sanitizing insider trading, an illegal activity that is actively investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Truth API is expected to provide continuous 24/7 coverage, as well as access to an archive of the president’s posts on the site dating back to 2022.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group. Its board of directors is run by Boris Epshteyn—one of the president’s personal attorneys—and Donald Trump Jr., according to the company’s website.

“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” said Kevin McGurn, interim executive chief officer of Trump Media, in a statement. “As adoption grows, we expect Truth API to become a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue for the company, creating lasting value for shareholders.”

Yet it’s far from the first time that the Trump family has attempted to use its power and political prestige to milk money from the American public. Trump has made bank since reassuming office through stock trading, cryptocurrency, and even suing news media organizations. Before that, he had a long list of election-year hustles, including launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood (a Bible that was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by the state’s MAGA superintendent at the expense of local taxpayers).

Trump’s sons have joined in too. In April, Eric Trump openly bragged about winning a multimillion-dollar defense contract from his father’s administration. Donald Trump Jr. and his brother have also invested in multiple defense tech firms that either have or are seeking contracts with the Department of Defense.

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MAGA Senator Says Greenland Needs to Be Saved From “Radical Mullahs”

Apparently, without Donald Trump’s intervention, radical mullahs will take over Denmark.

Senator Eric Schmitt leans on a podium while speaking during a press conference
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Senator Eric Schmitt

A sitting senator proposed annexing Greenland on the wild assumption that Denmark may, in the coming decades, become an Islamic theocracy.

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri appeared Thursday on The Charlie Kirk Show, where he supported President Donald Trump’s ongoing ambitions to take over Greenland. The subject shot back into the news cycle this month when the president reiterated that he believes the Danish territory “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark” while at the NATO summit.

Among the reasons Schmitt gave for backing Trump’s pipe dream: “I don’t know what Denmark’s government looks like in 50 years. It could be run by a bunch of radical mullahs or something, I don’t really know.”

The prediction exemplifies just how commonplace wingnuttery has become among even the Republican Party’s most prominent and powerful members.

Schmitt may have cribbed the theory from crank conservative commentator Glenn Beck, who expressed support for U.S. control of Greenland earlier this year because, by his lights, Europe is on course to become “a nuclear-armed Islamic caliphate in 10 years,” in which “Denmark’s not Denmark anymore.”

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