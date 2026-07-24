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JD Vance Distressed as MAGA Gets Fed Up With His B.S.

The vice president is agitated as conservatives turn against him following a series of blunders.

JD Vance speaks as House Speaker Mike Johnson stands in the background.
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Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson speaking to reporters in the Capitol on July 15.

Republicans are trying to take JD Vance down, leaving the vice president worried about his political future.

The Washington Post reports that Vance is getting hit with attacks online from within the GOP, with sources close to him claiming it’s a planned “op” to hurt his prospects.

Vance has faced backlash in recent months over his involvement in negotiations with Iran, which led to an already collapsed ceasefire agreement, and over what critics claim are decisions that go against President Trump, according to the Post. He is even being compared to Republican bogeymen like former President Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Vance’s inner circle believes it’s all aimed at preventing his ascension to the GOP’s 2028 nomination for president. Unnamed sources close to Vance complained to the Post that the criticism isn’t genuine and comes from a planned “op.” But Vance’s allies are trying to spin the attacks, claiming that coordinated opposition from “establishment” and “neoconservative” Republicans could actually help him.

“Loud Washington establishment voices form an online cacophony,” Steve Cortes, a conservative commentator, told the Post, “but they do not remotely represent the consensus views of Republican voters.”

Vance also took heat from many Republicans for criticizing Israeli opposition to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding last month, even though his criticism didn’t go that far. Those attacks were renewed earlier this month after Vance sat for an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, in which he said that paid influencers were attacking him in “dishonest ways.”

“You know, my response to that is, ‘Well, go to hell,’” Vance said to Rogan. “I’m going to do what I have to do for the American people. I represent Americans first, and that’s the way that I’ve tried to do this job.”

Vance leads 2028 Republican presidential primary polls ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others, and even Trump seems to favor him as his successor. As the presidential election looms closer, Vance is going to be hit with more attacks and rival candidates will soon emerge. Will Vance overcome them, or will another candidate capitalize?

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“Sick of This Sh*t”: Mike Johnson Snaps Over Republican Dysfunction

Johnson then immediately apologized for his outburst.

House Speaker Mike Johnson walks in the Capitol.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson is fed up with the chaos boiling in his own caucus.

The Louisiana lawmaker invited a handful of Republicans into his “ceremonial room” last week to salvage a bipartisan veterans bill, a party priority that had been threatened by a few unruly Republicans.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna was in that room. She had opposed the massive military benefits package, arguing against veterans’ pay bumps over concerns that it could cut down disability claims. She started yelling at Iowa Representative Zach Nunn, who supported the measure, before turning her ire toward Johnson.

And that’s when the soft-spoken speaker lost it.

“I’m sick of this shit,” Johnson snapped, according to multiple sources in the room that spoke to NOTUS.

The outburst was out of character for Johnson, who proceeded not only to apologize to Luna but also kneeled before the elementary-school-age son of Representative Gabe Evans to express his regret for cursing in front of him.

Ultimately, Johnson was forced to return to a strategy that has practically become normal due to the seemingly insurmountable disagreements from a small faction within his party: He pulled the bill.

A small band of conservatives have repeatedly disrupted the Republican agenda, refusing to be team players and making governing impossible, according to several lawmakers that spoke with NOTUS.

“It creates anger and resentment,” retiring Nebraska Representative Don Bacon told the digital news outlet. “We want to get things done, and dysfunction’s not good.”

A collection of far-right lawmakers have learned that they can effectively hold their votes on important measures hostage in order to get what they want—a tactic that has not only worked, as Johnson placates them to win over his party’s razor-thin majority, but has also endlessly frustrated other Republicans.

“The Republican conference is a diverse gathering of people, some of whom are really effective at getting things done and others who are more interested in knocking things down,” South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson told NOTUS.

But the disruptive blueprint is nothing new—at least not in recent history. In 2023, a band of eight Republicans—led by disgraced former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz—used the same strategy to oust Kevin McCarthy after the former House speaker failed to rein the group in. Johnson had better watch out that his party doesn’t do the same.

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World Leaders Furious Over Trump’s Absurd Excuse for New Tariffs

Donald Trump is threatening to upend the economy again with double-digit tariffs on more than 50 countries.

Donald Trump
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President Trump’s justification for his latest round of tariffs has angered foreign leaders.

The White House on Friday instituted tariffs between 10 and 12.5 percent on 60 countries around the world by citing Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows import duties to be placed on countries that use forced labor. But U.S. trading partners have slammed the move, with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell calling them “completely unjustified.”

“We believe that amongst all of the countries in the world Australia does take the issue of slavery, modern slavery, seriously, and will continue to do that,” Farrell said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the tariffs “extremely disappointing,” and said that the U.S. did not have the evidence to say that his country uses slave labor.

“Tariffs are not the way—they drive up costs and uncertainty for businesses,” he wrote in a post on X.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas took offense to the allegations of forced labor, saying that their labor laws are better for workers than those of the U.S.

“If you compare our labor laws to the ones of the United States, I mean we have, people have paid vacations, we have very good conditions, labor conditions for our employees, so it’s not really grounded,” Kallas said.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said, “It is regrettable that the measure imposes tariffs on the grounds of non-existence of measures banning imports of goods made by forced labor, even though Japan’s industry and trade are in line with international rules.”

It’s pretty clear that the Trump administration is simply trying to use any legal justification for its tariffs that will avoid being overturned by the courts this time, unlike the president’s last attempt. Forced labor is still a problem internationally, but Trump has not presented any specific evidence of any business in these 60 countries having a slavery problem.

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Trump Threw Expletive-Laden Tantrum Over Iran War Failures

Donald Trump is freaking out behind closed doors.

Donald Trump speaks during an event.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. president is on the fritz over his inability to end the Iran war.

Donald Trump was overheard roaring and cursing inside the Oval Office, “unleashing a series of expletives” while referring to Iran’s leadership as “scumbags” and “lunatics,” an insider told The Wall Street Journal late Thursday.

The war that Trump initially claimed would last just a few weeks is now entering its fifth month, with no end in sight. That reality has haunted Trump, according to the Journal, as advisers fear that the conflict could consume the final years of his presidency.

Trump effectively threw up his hands when the preliminary peace deal signed by both countries collapsed weeks ago, claiming that he couldn’t—and wouldn’t—negotiate with Tehran.

“I don’t want to deal with them anymore,” Trump bitterly announced during a NATO summit presser in Ankara, Turkey, earlier this month. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them.”

At the time of the memorandum of understanding signing, Trump reportedly ignored his Republican allies who told him that Tehran would never stick to the terms of the deal, overeager to put the war behind him, according to a senior administration official that spoke with the Journal.

Trump, apparently, is only now learning that he cannot run the White House “like a business,” and that U.S. foreign policy requires a finer touch than lording around the military’s pointy stick. In just his second term, Trump has displayed a penchant for abusing America’s might, attacking Yemen, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, and Venezuela. Earlier this week, he reportedly mulled intervening in another foreign conflict in Mali.

The unending Iran war has deeply frustrated Trump, according to administration officials that spoke with the Journal. Trump has tried to find an off-ramp from the conflict in the months since he threatened to obliterate Iran’s “entire civilization,” but he has been repeatedly unsuccessful in doing so.

Some of Trump’s advisers are reportedly concerned that the ongoing hostilities could harm Republican election odds in November, a failure that could transform his final two years in office. Trump pursued war against Iran following an unusual Situation Room meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump then went to war without congressional approval, and without formally addressing the American public regarding his intent.

Americans, meanwhile, have suffered. The war has killed at least 18 U.S. service members and taken an enormous toll on daily life in the U.S., inflaming the cost of practically everything as shipping companies contend with rising oil prices.

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DOD Quietly Changes Number of Soldiers Killed in Iran War

Eighteen U.S. soldiers have been killed in strikes so far.

Members of the U.S. Army carry out a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Members of the U.S. Army carry out a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

The Department of Defense has changed the official number of U.S. military service members killed in the war with Iran from 18 to 14—and couldn’t explain why.

Three military officials told The New York Times Thursday that one reason the death toll had been altered was because four of the deaths occurred last week, after President Donald Trump’s ceasefire fell apart. The Trump administration has previously tried to insist that there are two separate phases in the war effort.

Meanwhile, Joel Valdez, the acting press secretary for the Pentagon, told the outlet that the change resulted from “temporary data disruptions” and would soon be fixed.

The DOD has argued that it is bound by law to report on deaths, but not injuries. But here, the Pentagon’s shady actions highlight the startling lack of transparency as Trump continues to prosecute his wildly unpopular war with Iran.

The Pentagon has been slow to release information about U.S. service members’ conditions, and has downplayed the extent of their injuries.

The DOD also withheld information about three Iranian strikes last week that injured dozens of U.S. service members and damaged several helicopters, U.S. officials told the Times.

Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to an Iranian drone strike on a makeshift tactical operations center in Kuwait as a “squirter.” But dozens of U.S. service members suffered from injuries including burns, shrapnel wounds, and brain trauma. The Pentagon, however, did not release information about how many were hurt in the strike, and U.S. Central Command initially claimed that just five were seriously wounded.

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