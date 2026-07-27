Trump Flips Out at Protester Calling Him “Pedophile Protector”
A protester disrupted Trump’s rally, yelling at the president over and over again until he caught his attention.
President Trump’s speech at a rally in Michigan Monday afternoon was interrupted by a persistent heckler.
Someone kept yelling “pedophile protector” while Trump was extolling the benefits of his tariffs on foreign automakers. Others in the crowd eventually tried to drown him out, and when the protester stopped, the crowd cheered before breaking into a “USA” chant.
“He’s a Communist!” Trump said, laughing and pointing into the crowd. “Thank you. He’s a Communist! We’re running against Communists now, this is crazy.”
Trump then went into a tangent against Communists, saying, “You see what they want to do? They want to take your houses, they want to do things that nobody’s ever even thought of before. They want to take your money, they want to raise your tax up to 80 percent.”
“And I said this morning, I see this morning, they also want to fire the police. They don’t want police and they don’t want prisons anymore. I think that’s a great idea. Does everybody like that idea?” Trump asked sarcastically.
In January, a worker in a Ford Motor Company factory in Dearborn, Michigan, yelled “pedophile protector” at Trump as he was touring the facility, prompting the president to mouth an expletive and give the worker the middle finger. Last month, a protester repeatedly shouted “pedophile” at Trump and gave him two middle fingers while he toured a Mack truck factory in Macungie, Pennsylvania.
It’s highly doubtful that all the hecklers were Communists, and considering how unpopular Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has gone over with his supporters, they could have even been disgruntled MAGA devotees. Trump is only going to hear more protesters and hecklers calling him a pedophile for the rest of his life.