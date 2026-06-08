RFK Jr. Is Almost Nowhere to Be Found at His Own Job

HHS is a massive organization, tasked with designing policy to manage and improve the health of Americans. There are 13 divisions within it; some are well known, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health. Forty percent of the country receives health care from HHS through Medicare and Medicaid.

But Kennedy has apparently been coasting through work, even while he tries to strip Medicaid from Americans helping their disabled relatives. According to the Times, Kennedy usually arrives in the office at 10 a.m. after a morning workout and leaves at 4 p.m.— and that’s if he’s in D.C., which he often is not. He rarely speaks to people outside his close circle, and prefers small, closed-door meetings.

The heads of the 13 HHS divisions meet weekly on Tuesdays to discuss their work. The Times reports that Kennedy barely attended these discussions until February, and is now showing up once a month. Even when he deigns to appear, he often is more interested in scrolling on his phone than in the discussion, according to staffers interviewed by the Times. Several said he looked “checked out.”