Trump Throws Tantrum Over Republican Senator’s Todd Blanche Revolt
Donald Trump targeted Senator John Cornyn in a social media rant.
President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at Texas Senator John Cornyn for holding up acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.
Cornyn has refused to support Blanche’s nomination over Trump’s cushy settlement deal with the IRS, which granted protections for the president’s family against audits and established a nearly $1.8 billion slush fund for so-called victims of political weaponization.
But in an angry social media post, Trump insisted the issue was personal.
Cornyn “never had a problem” with the fund “until after I decided to Endorse and Support his Republican Primary opponent in Texas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump claimed that his MAGA allies deserved financial compensation because they’d been allegedly targeted by the federal government. “Millions of people agree with me, as was proven in my landslide Presidential win, where this was a major subject of debate, and so did John Cornyn, until he lost his Election to an opponent that I Endorsed.”
Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who cheated on his wife, was impeached by his own party on corruption charges, and illegally targeted his donor’s enemies as state attorney general, among other transgressions.
Trump has claimed that he defected from Cornyn due to the senator’s “disloyalty.” Now he’s demanding the senator he betrayed fall in line.
The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote to advance Blanche’s nomination, after Cornyn and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina made clear that they would not support him. Even if he’s not confirmed before the Senate’s August recess, Blanche will continue to serve as acting attorney general. But it would be a humiliating blow to the president, who is clearly losing his grip on party members.