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Trump Throws Tantrum Over Republican Senator’s Todd Blanche Revolt

Donald Trump targeted Senator John Cornyn in a social media rant.

Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis speak during a committee hearing
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at Texas Senator John Cornyn for holding up acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation.

Cornyn has refused to support Blanche’s nomination over Trump’s cushy settlement deal with the IRS, which granted protections for the president’s family against audits and established a nearly $1.8 billion slush fund for so-called victims of political weaponization. 

But in an angry social media post, Trump insisted the issue was personal. 

Cornyn “never had a problem” with the fund “until after I decided to Endorse and Support his Republican Primary opponent in Texas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Trump claimed that his MAGA allies deserved financial compensation because they’d been allegedly targeted by the federal government. “Millions of people agree with me, as was proven in my landslide Presidential win, where this was a major subject of debate, and so did John Cornyn, until he lost his Election to an opponent that I Endorsed.”

Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who cheated on his wife, was impeached by his own party on corruption charges, and illegally targeted his donor’s enemies as state attorney general, among other transgressions. 

Trump has claimed that he defected from Cornyn due to the senator’s “disloyalty.” Now he’s demanding the senator he betrayed fall in line.  

The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed the vote to advance Blanche’s nomination, after Cornyn and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina made clear that they would not support him. Even if he’s not confirmed before the Senate’s August recess, Blanche will continue to serve as acting attorney general. But it would be a humiliating blow to the president, who is clearly losing his grip on party members. 

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“The Boss Wants This Money”: Trump Is Demanding More Cash Than Ever

Donald Trump wants more money for his vanity projects.

Donald Trump holds a model of his proposed arch
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Despite everything on his plate as the president of the United States, Donald Trump has decided to carve time out of his schedule to fundraise for his personal projects.

Trump checks in with his top fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke—whom he’s warmly nicknamed his “princess of darkness” for her “killer” instincts—almost nightly, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The calls touch on a number of Trump’s financial interests: He routinely asks O’Rourke who has donated, who has not, and the size of individual contributions, and he frequently presses her to ask for even more.

O’Rourke is more than happy to play the part, regularly invoking the president’s name—she refers to him as “the boss”—while pushing prospective donors to sign larger checks.

“This is very important to the president. He’s asked me to call you and ask you for this donation,” O’Rourke has been known to say, according to the Journal. Or she might drop that “the boss wants this money.”

Among the donations that O’Rourke has recently secured are $50 million from Softbank for Trump’s presidential library, $25 million from Apple for his White House ballroom project, $10 million from Meta to a Trump-aligned super PAC, $10 million from Microsoft, and $5 million from Amazon.

Trump has been in office for 18 months. Within that same timeframe, he has also raised more than $800 million, in no small part due to O’Rourke’s resolve. She has worked with Trump since 2016 and “absolutely has the president’s 100 percent trust and respect,” according to Brian Ballard, a top Washington lobbyist and former colleague of O’Rourke’s who spoke with the Journal.

Her loyalty and hard labor have been duly repaid: O’Rourke is firmly entrenched in Trump’s inner circle and has been tasked with shouldering some of the Trump family’s bigger projects. She has flown with U.S. officials aboard Air Force One, joined the board of the National Park Foundation that oversees Freedom 250, and was recently appointed as a director at Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

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FBI Escalates Trump’s “Voter Fraud” Crusade With Disturbing Move

The Trump administration is getting new voter data from states in its attempt to take over elections.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Ken Cedeno/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel wants to know where you are.

Patel’s FBI has taken a new and dangerous step in its quest to root out alleged voter fraud—tracking down the IP addresses of people who register to vote online.

According to a new report from Axios, the FBI recently requested and obtained the IP address of someone who went online to register to vote in South Carolina. This move is a massive overreach by the Trump administration into local election processes.

“It’s not typical for the FBI to be calling state election officials … and conducting a fishing expedition to see private voter data,” a former senior Justice Department official told Axios. “It’s not typical and it’s not appropriate.”

Although an IP address cannot reveal a person’s exact identity, it does show the user’s geographic location, service provider, and the network they’re using. In the context of voting, an IP address could indicate the state and country a person is registering from.

Axios also spoke with a longtime election official in York County, South Carolina, Alan Helms, who said he had never seen this kind of election interference before.

“It is not common” to get a request like this, Helms said. “In my tenure as an election official, going on 20 years, that is the first interaction with law enforcement.”

If the FBI continues pursuing voters’ IP addresses, the fallout could extend far beyond any one state—42 states, plus Washington, D.C., currently allow some form of online voter registration.

The move to track down voter IP addresses is just the latest in President Trump’s ongoing mission to make it harder for Americans to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Trump has sued 30 states and D.C. in an attempt to obtain state voter rolls. In the past month alone, the president has attacked mail-in voting, repeated his ridiculous claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” in a prime-time national address, and attempted to shove his signature voter suppression bill, the SAVE America Act, through Congress. Since the start of his second term, he has mobilized government agencies—including the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and now the FBI—to request voter registration lists, ballots from previous elections, and access to voting equipment.

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Vivek Ramaswamy Booed Off Stage After Being Called “Political Cretin”

Ohio Republicans’ gubernatorial nominee is struggling to gain any traction.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at a town hall while holding a handheld mic.
Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post/Getty Images
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a town hall ahead of the GOP primary election in Ohio, on May 1.

Ohio’s Republican nominee for governor, Vivek Ramaswamy, got booed off the stage Wednesday in Cleveland while speaking to the Young Americans for Liberty.

Ramaswamy was supposed to speak for half an hour at the libertarian student group’s national convention but had to end his remarks after only 14 minutes due to backlash from the crowd. The heckling started the moment he took the stage and continued as Ramaswamy was pressed on issues like Israel, and as he took shots at the less than friendly audience.

“The truth of the matter is, you know no matter what happens in whichever direction we go, people in my generation have already made it. We’re gonna be fine. It’s going to be your generation that pays the price. That choice belongs to you,” Ramaswamy said, nearly being drowned out by boos.

“We don’t want to hear your bullshit talking points. You’re a political cretin, and you need to get the fuck out of here,” one audience member yelled to Ramaswamy at one point.

Ramaswamy also said that the real divide in America was not between Democrats and Republicans but “winners and whiners.” He responded to one heckler by saying, “You want to give a speech? … Well, you can get on when they give you a slot, alright? So, until they do, you can sit down.”

It’s not the first time the former presidential candidate has drawn a backlash from his own party’s base. In December 2024, he caught MAGA’s ire after saying that companies prefer the work ethic of foreign employees over the laziness of American ones.

While the speech was part of the YAL national convention, and not necessarily representative of all of Ohio, Ramaswamy is not polling well in the governor’s race. A New York Times/Siena University poll has him dead even with Democratic nominee Amy Acton. This speech is certainly not going to help him, even when presented in full.

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Fetterman Helps Republicans Block Effort to End Trump’s Iran War

Democratic Senator John Fetterman joined Republicans to sink the Iran war powers resolution.

Senator John Fetterman wearing a suit
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Senator John Fetterman before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 29, one day before voting against the Iran war powers resolution.

Senate Republicans Thursday blocked a resolution directing President Trump to end the war in Iran. Again.

Only three Republicans—Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky—crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats to advance the measure. Again. Mitch McConnell didn’t show. Again. And Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with Republicans against the measure.

Again.

The final vote was 49–50 to vanquish a resolution out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that would have instructed the president to withdraw U.S. troops from Iran, blocking him from military action in the country without congressional approval. The resolution only needed a simple majority to pass, but Fetterman tanked it.

Although Fetterman initially ran his 2022 campaign for a Senate seat with a progressive mask, his M.O. since entering office has been the exact opposite. He is one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel in Congress, he supports the deadly and expensive campaigns against Iran and Lebanon, he voted with Republicans to confirm Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and he has become increasingly aligned with President Trump on a host of other issues.

The House of Representatives has now passed two separate war powers resolutions, and for a moment there it looked like the upper chamber might join them, but the Senate (and one senator, in particular) continues to hold out. This was its thirteenth vote on a resolution to end the Iran war this year.

These resolutions are only growing in importance as the war spreads, with the U.S. resuming airstrikes and Iran launching missiles at targets across the Middle East. Just Wednesday night, U.S. Central Command struck dozens of Iranian targets for the first time in days, following Iran’s attacks on American military sites earlier this week.

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