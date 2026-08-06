MAGA Senator Blows His Lid Over “Degenerate Sociopath” Max Miller

“What kind of person would treat their daughter this way?” Sheehy wrote on X, referring to a recent incident in which Miller allegedly withheld his child’s favorite toy, seemingly out of spite. “This guy is clearly a degenerate sociopath.”

“Max should step aside and seek help,” Sheehy continued. “Staying in this race makes it far more likely we lose this seat and hand Democrats a majority to impeach President Trump.”

Miller stands accused of physically abusing his ex-wife and two-year-old child. Court filings and police reports detail incidents in which Miller allegedly threw his ex-wife against a wall, tossed scalding water on her, and held a gun to her head. Medical records submitted during the couple’s custody dispute also cited several injuries to their young daughter, including a broken collarbone that allegedly occurred during Miller’s care.