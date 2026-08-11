Trump Blames Biden For Firing the U.S.’s Missile Stockpile at Iran
The U.S. is running dangerously low on munitions, thanks to Trump’s disastrous Iran war. Of course he’s blaming Biden.
President Trump thinks that a decision Joe Biden made two years ago is the reason for the U.S. munitions shortage—not his costly and unpopular war on Iran.
“They talk about munitions—and we’re fine with munitions, we’re fine. But the reason it would be lower—and we’re building them like crazy—but the reason it’s low is [Joe Biden] gave three hundred billion dollars worth to Ukraine,” Trump said on the Real America’s Voice network Tuesday morning.
“They never mention that. They never like to mention that. Now I’d like to give to Ukraine also, but they have to pay—meaning the European Union ... I give it to the European Union—they have money, and they pay top dollar, they pay full dollar.”
The U.S. is currently short on long-range missiles and interceptors because the Trump administration has been shooting them at Iran for the past six months, not because Biden gave some Tomahawks to Ukraine in 2024. Trump has been insisting that he inherited a depleted munitions stock while also insisting that we do not have a munitions shortage.
This back and forth continues all while the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated that “the United States has enough missiles to continue fighting this war under any plausible scenario.”
It’s laughable that a country which spends as much on the military as the U.S. does would be short on weapons after six months of war with Iran, and it’s even more laughable that Trump thinks blaming Biden for problems we’re watching him cause will fly in 2026.