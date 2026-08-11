Trump Blames Biden For Firing the U.S.’s Missile Stockpile at Iran

“They never mention that. They never like to mention that. Now I’d like to give to Ukraine also, but they have to pay—meaning the European Union ... I give it to the European Union—they have money, and they pay top dollar, they pay full dollar.”

Trump blames Biden and Ukraine for the munitions shortage caused by his war of choice against Iran pic.twitter.com/oivuK7rHLl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2026

The U.S. is currently short on long-range missiles and interceptors because the Trump administration has been shooting them at Iran for the past six months, not because Biden gave some Tomahawks to Ukraine in 2024. Trump has been insisting that he inherited a depleted munitions stock while also insisting that we do not have a munitions shortage.

This back and forth continues all while the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated that “the United States has enough missiles to continue fighting this war under any plausible scenario.”