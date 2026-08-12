What Is Jeanine Pirro Going to Do to Try to Save Her Job?

“It’s really just up to Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do ... They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night. “I do what they say. The plane that I was on was at greater risk ... Because that would be the plane that I think that they would be more likely to go for.”

There are so many questions here. An assassination threat credible enough to make Trump hide in a catering truck only further delegitimizes the administration’s constant rhetoric about how crippled the Iranian government is. Why wouldn’t they just wait it out instead of sending Rubio and some of the highest ranking Cabinet members on a possible suicide mission? And why wouldn’t Trump take everyone on the secret flight instead of just Scavino, Nauta, and Harp—his closest assistants? Trump even said once of Harp that she was the “only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.” Nauta, moreover, was a codefendant along with Trump in a federal case that alleged that the pair had improperly stored classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

“Any consequential president has a lot of threats,” Trump later said. “Non-consequential presidents don’t get threatened. And I think that I may be the most consequential.”