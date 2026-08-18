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DeSantis Appointee Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Mike Caruso, a close ally of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has been arrested and charged with five felonies.

Mike Caruso speaks to a reporter as a woman stands by his side
Mike Caruso in 2018
Saul Martinez/Getty Images
Mike Caruso in 2018

Mike Caruso, appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the Palm Beach County clerk of courts, was arrested Tuesday morning for child sexual abuse charges.

The alleged victim was one of his grandchildren, a boy under 12 years old. According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged abuse began in 2024 and went on until at least 2025. Caruso is charged with five felonies: kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse (mental injury).

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a statement announcing the arrest, with DeSantis suspending Caruso from public office shortly thereafter. Caruso is being held without bail in the Orange County Jail pending an appearance before a judge.

“Early this morning, with substantial assistance from FDLE and local law enforcement, Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Michael Caruso was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse,” Uthmeier said. “The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide more information to the public at the appropriate time.”

Caruso’s son became aware of the abuse in October last year when he saw his son engaging in sexual activity with his younger brother, the affidavit states. After the father stopped the activity, the boy told him that his grandfather had showered with him on a cruise and performed a sex act. The child later told investigators that Caruso had molested him days before Thanksgiving the previous year.

Upon being confronted by his son, Caruso said he had showered with all of his own children, but not the alleged victim. Caruso asked his son if he had spoken with Caruso’s former wife, whom he called “evil” and said she could have “fabricated the allegations in an effort to poison the child against him,” according to the affidavit.

Caruso was appointed to his position by DeSantis in August last year, and was running for reelection in November before his arrest. He did not have any Republican challengers, and was running uncontested in Tuesday’s primary election. It’s not clear if he’ll be on the general election ballot in three months. DeSantis’s allies and supporters have a history of using the “groomer” slur against their opponents, accusing them of pedophilia. Now, one of his own appointees is facing criminal charges.

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Trump, Who Says Mail-in Voting Is “Cheating,” Votes by Mail. Again.

It’s only cheating when Democrats do it—apparently.

Trump holds up an envelope. He doesn't look great but he looks better than he does now because this photo was taken in 2017.
Trump holds up an envelope in 2017
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images
Trump holds up an envelope in 2017

President Trump, who has staunchly opposed mail-in voting as part of his delusions of mass voter fraud, voted by mail in Florida’s Republican primary elections Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in voting is not secure. “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating,” the president said in March. This is at least the third time Trump has voted by mail since he began railing against the practice.

In March, Trump voted by mail-in ballot during a special election in Palm Beach. When pressed on his decision to engage in the supposedly fraudulent act of mail-in voting, Trump claimed that it was important for him to stay in Washington D.C.—but the president had journeyed back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach earlier that month. He’d also previously voted by mail in 2020.

Terrified of Republican losses in November’s midterm elections, Trump has spent months unsuccessfully lobbying his allies to pass the draconian SAVE Act, which promises to ban mail-in voting.

Last week, Trump mulled the possibility of declaring a national security emergency in order to place limits on mail-in ballots and impose a slate of other voting restrictions.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order requiring the U.S. Postal Service to bar any person not included on a massive federal voter list from receiving a mail-in or absentee ballot. Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the Democratic lawsuit challenging the order was premature.

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Salmonella Has Now Come for Your Granola

Are the “Make America Healthy Again” folks still happy with their choices?

A worker wearing a face mask and a hair net prepares a tray of mixed oats at a production facility
Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of a nationally sold granola brand due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination.

Hampton Grocer has recalled its popular Lacnola Lactation Granola, after one of the ingredients, moringa powder, tested positive for the bacteria. It is primarily sold on Amazon, and any bag bought between October 21, 2025, and August 12, 2026—nearly one year—is at risk of being contaminated.

Salmonella poisoning can cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, and severe cramping. No cases have been confirmed yet.

This potential outbreak presents yet another food safety issue for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Health Department, just weeks after a parasitic cyclospora outbreak caused two deaths and national anxiety over getting explosive diarrhea from lettuce. Even if this latest outbreak is kept under control, public trust in food safety has been deeply damaged, even if RFK Jr. hasn’t made any sweeping, blockbuster changes to food regulations.

“I’d like to reiterate how difficult it is to have granola infected with salmonella. It’s even more difficult than chili peppers, and no, it’s not ‘foreign producers’ that are the problem,” Chef Joe Gera wrote on X. “It’s quality control and standards not being enforced.”

Aside from salmonella in granola, the FDA has also reported salmonella contamination in eggs and jalapeño this month.

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No One Knows If Trump and Iran Are Negotiating Right Now

The ceasefire expired yesterday and the administration is sending confusing, contradictory messages about the state of a new deal.

Trump air golf swing
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday to deliver an update on negotiations with Iran—or lack thereof.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote. “The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.”

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer pointed out that Trump had suggested the day before that his administration was still in talks with Iran. “This is what makes it difficult to convey to the American people / our viewers what’s going on here,” she wrote on X.

On Monday, Trump urged Iran to wave the “white flag of surrender,” and threatened to “bomb the shit out of” Oman if it got in the way. Later, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Iran was “not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary.”

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that he was in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “literally by tomorrow.” Meanwhile, Iran denied speaking to the United States.

Trump’s wildly conflicting statements come after the end of the 60-day ceasefire deadline established in the memorandum of understanding that was signed in June—which Trump scrapped less than a month later. Recently, Trump’s own Cabinet members haven’t been willing to back up his claims that the U.S. has total control of the strait. Trump’s claims have been so erratic that they have spurred speculation about  a mirage for market manipulation. Or maybe he’s just losing it.

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Federal Judge Orders Release of Virginia Giuffre’s Case Files at Last

The files in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell will be public at last.

Virginia Giuffre stands behind two other men.
Virginia Giuffre speaks to the media outside federal court in 2019.
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Virginia Giuffre speaks to the media outside federal court in 2019.

Virginia Giuffre’s 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell is going to be unsealed.

A federal court in Manhattan last week ordered the public release of the files from Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against the accomplice and partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following eight years of litigation from the Miami Herald, reported Julie Brown, the investigative journalist for the newspaper best known for uncovering Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell had been fighting to keep the lawsuit details under wraps, but her arguments were not enough to convince U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who ruled that the Epstein Files Transparency Act supersedes the grand jury arguments Maxwell cited to keep the records sealed.

Giuffre brought the lawsuit more than a decade ago after Maxwell accused her of lying about being abused by Epstein, Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, and other powerful figures. The lawsuit’s discovery process yielded thousands of pages of documents, including depositions of Maxwell, Giuffre, and many others, and Brown was told that it contains more evidence against Epstein, Maxwell, and their accomplices.

The judge in the initial case, Robert Sweet, took the unusual step of sealing all of the documents because they contained “sensitive” and “private” information. He put a protective order on hearings and decisions made in the case as well as volumes of evidence reportedly proving that Epstein and Maxwell were running an underage sex trafficking ring.

Before any of this could come out in a trial, Maxwell settled the case in 2017, paying Giuffre somewhere between $3 million and $5 million. But now much of the information that could implicate powerful people will soon be made public, and there could be fallout in Washington D.C., New York, and beyond.

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