Trump Gets Fact-Check to His Face as He Explains Why He Voted by Mail

Well, despite that back and forth, Maher—who once gleefully used the n-word on live television—will in fact receive the award on June 28, the Kennedy Center announced Thursday. The ceremony will premiere exclusively on Netflix at a later date.

“Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win,” the 70-year-old comedian said in a statement. “I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain,” he attempted to joke.

Trump and Maher have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years. Maher was openly critical of the president during his first term but then had dinner with him at the White House in 2025. He described the president as “gracious and measured” and a “possible friend,” which sent him plummeting from what little grace he had left in the comedy world.