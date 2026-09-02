How Will Hakeem Jeffries Deal With Moderate House Turncoats?
Jared Golden and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez handed Mike Johnson a big win—and gave Jeffries a massive headache.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was sent scrambling to get his party members in line on Tuesday after two Democrats voted to advance the Republican legislative agenda.
Jeffries, joined by Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, announced a probe into Representatives Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine who rescued a procedural rule vote Republicans were set to lose.
“The decision by two of our colleagues to blindside the entire House Democratic Caucus and join with the Republican majority to pass a procedural rule on the brink of failing represents a significant breach of trust,” the statement said. “It is an action that necessitates a serious response, and we have asked the Committee on Caucus Rules to take this up in short order.”
The procedural rule would allow a vote on a number of measures, including a resolution to denounce socialism and praise the Save Act, Donald Trump’s disastrous voter repression measure, as well as a measure to bar federally funded universities from boycotting Israel.
Golden advanced the rule in order to pass a bill protecting Maine lobstermen from new regulations involving the North Atlantic right whale.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s reasoning was much more opaque. “Working America is hanging on by a thread, trying to feed our families without being beholden to big government or big business. Standing around pointing fingers, debating -isms and making people photocopy their birth certificate every time they cast a ballot is not the job,” she wrote on X following the vote.
Of course, this vote had absolutely nothing to do with passing a continuing resolution.
The apparent defections are a humiliating blow for Jeffries, and his public response indicates a heightened level of effort in the struggle to maintain party discipline.