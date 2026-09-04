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Trump Team Turns Their Horrific Deportation Policy Into a Video Game

People can pretend to arrest immigrants in the new White House video game.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration has made a game of the president’s deadly crackdown on immigrants.

The White House launched a new arcade website Thursday that hosts a series of retro-style video games touting the administration’s policy priorities—including one where players can detain undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

In “Rio Run,” players are directed to “pick up every crosser in the lot.” An avatar of a balding white man dressed in a suit and tie collects stationary bodies, and adds them to a growing line of orange-jumpsuited figures floating behind him. The snake-style game evokes the horrific images of chained immigrants boarding planes to foreign countries.

If you thought that was callous and dehumanizing, just wait: In a Tetris-style game called “Build the Wall,” players are directed to stack bricks in order to stave off a “border zombie siege.” It has never felt more clear that the Trump administration is made up entirely of terminally online right-wing trolls desperate to appease deportation fanboys.

Other White House arcade games invite users to “sort the school lunch to Make America Healthy Again,” or use a net to catch cash and gold to “fill your kids’ Trump accounts.”

A White House official told CNN the arcade was “an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America.”

It’s hard to get much darker than turning a mass detention policy into some kind of game—a legal front on which the Trump administration is definitely not winning. A total of eight federal appeals courts have ruled that the policy is unlawful.

Read about Trump’s approach to violence:
Trump’s Sick Campaign to Gamify Violence
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Malcolm Ferguson/
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John Fetterman Keeps Blowing Off People He Represents to Talk on Fox

Fetterman ignored paralyzed veterans and people who take care of sick children.

Senator John Fetterman sits in a committee hearing with his hand over his mouth
Senator John Fetterman
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Senator John Fetterman

Embattled Democratic Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman blew off meetings with disabled veterans, the families of slain police officers, children’s hospital officials, and countless constituents in his past two years in Congress—once again displaying his indifference and apathy to any cause that isn’t shamelessly lobbying for Israel.

New reporting from The Wall Street Journal showed that Fetterman couldn’t care less about the bare minimum presence and effort his Senate job requires, or the Pennsylvanians he’s supposed to be fighting for.

Text messages obtained by the Journal show Fetterman asking an aide why he had to meet with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) of all places in September.

“Why do I have to keep having to meet with chop,” he asked.

“Because they are worried about vaccines and Medicaid cuts,” the aide said. President Donald Trump’s cuts to Medicaid have negatively impacted children’s hospitals across the country.

“Well I’m not,” Fetterman responded. “I’m convinced they just want free trips to DC.”

Another exchange shows Fetterman calling a funeral for three slain police officers that same month a “nonstarter” because it was three hours long—a sensible length of time given it was three officers at once. And even if it wasn’t, any U.S. senator should be able to spend a few hours at a cop’s funeral.

The report also notes that Fetterman canceled a scheduled meeting with three paralyzed military veterans in June, telling them he had eaten something that upset his stomach. He arrived at his office an hour later, perfectly healthy, and got on Fox News to talk about how great Trump’s war on Iran was going.

And aside from these more recent developments, he is still skipping votes, still ghosting constituents, still sitting out of committee meetings, and still choosing to side with Republicans and the larger conservative landscape—all things that have become common for him, particularly after his 2023 stay in Walter Reed for clinical depression.

Fetterman has free health care, good pay and pension, and a job that is really not that hard in the grand scheme of things. And yet he can’t be bothered to cast votes, attend funerals, or look paralyzed veterans in the eyes.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Reveals Why He Keeps Launching New Vanity Projects

Donald Trump is building monuments to himself because he suspects no one else will.

An aerial view of construction at the White House
Construction at the White House
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Construction at the White House

President Donald Trump admitted that he’s just building monuments to himself.

In a sprawling dispatch Friday, New York Magazine’s Ben Terris asked Trump what he made of a viral barb from Jon Ossoff, a Democratic senator from Georgia who suggested in June that the president had become obsessed with building monuments to himself because “no one will honor him when he’s gone.”

“That’s true,” Trump said. “Nobody will do it once I’m gone. When I leave here, nobody will.”

Monuments are typically something that great leaders earn by being, well, great. Trump’s comment suggests that the president is well aware that he’s going to walk away from his two terms with few great deeds worth remembering. It also indicates that Trump has no idea there are things you have to earn, not just buy.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Thursday that construction would begin on the “Great Triumphal Arch” in a traffic roundabout between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery. Trump has been raving about the project, nicknamed the “Arc de Trump” online, for almost a year. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ensured it was virtually impossible to challenge the illegal construction of a $600 million White House ballroom.

Trump has skipped work to oversee at least a dozen renovation projects around Washington, D.C.

The president gilded the Oval Office in the gaudy golden style of Mar-a-Lago, demolished the East Wing, paved over the Rose Garden, renovated columns and porticos, repaved the driveway with white granite, directed statues to receive a gold leaf makeover, built and rebuilt a helipad, re-lined the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and then had to scrape that off to re-line it again. And who can forget that he launched a monthslong legal campaign to tack his name onto another man’s memorial.

Previously, a prominent clinical psychologist signaled that the president’s tireless obsession with renovations could be a warning sign of cognitive decline.

Read more about Trump’s construction projects:
The Legal Wreckage of the Supreme Court’s Ballroom Follies
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Edith Olmsted/
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The Stunning Reason Fox News Fired Maria Bartiromo Exposed

Bartiromo took her loyalty to Donald Trump too far for even Fox.

Maria Bartiromo sits during an interview
Maria Bartiromo
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Maria Bartiromo

Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo was fired for leaking information about her employer to the White House, Status reported Thursday.

Bartiromo’s sudden termination stemmed from President Donald Trump’s incendiary prime-time speech in July baselessly accusing foreign agents of tampering with our last three elections. Fox News reportedly issued guidance to senior staff to avoid validating Trump’s wildly inaccurate claims on-air, resulting in a noticeable lack of coverage of the speech.

It’s not clear whether someone at the White House asked Bartiromo directly about the coverage, or if she offered the information freely. But Bartiromo told the White House all about Fox News’s guidance, disclosing confidential company information and violating the terms of her employment in the process.

Bartiromo’s departure was announced in an unusually short statement from Fox News Thursday. The next day, she wasn’t even mentioned on Mornings with Fox News, previously Mornings with Maria.

This incident indicates a stunning level of cooperation between the Trump administration and the sycophants working at Fox News. There was early speculation that Bartiromo left her position at Fox News for a role in the Trump administration, which prompts the question: Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?

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Trump Spirals After Missouri Supreme Court Hands Him Massive Loss

Republican leaders in Missouri had capitulated to Donald Trump and redistricted the state.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium in the White House Rose Garden
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump crashed out on Thursday night after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down Republican redistricting efforts ahead of midterm elections—changing the House map after the primary and before November in an unprecedented move. 

“The Missouri Supreme Court just ridiculously ruled in favor of changing the maps back to what they were a long time ago. It’s called, Ancient History! The problem is, according to Legal Scholars, that not only was the ruling horrible, ridiculous, and unConstitutional, but there won’t be enough time to change the map back with the Election coming up in a very short period of time,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “The Election Process, as usual, is being disturbed in America! Missouri must be able to use the map that was in effect just a couple of months ago, in the Primary. This is a Dark Day for ‘Justice’ in Missouri!” 

The court’s unanimous ruling put a massive damper on the Republican race to redistrict, particularly in the bluer Kansas City region. 

“This unprecedented decision clearly violates federal law and has thrust our state into a full‑fledged constitutional crisis,” Republican state Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said. Others rejoiced, praising Missouri for not capitulating to the gerrymandering arms race that Trump started last year in a brazen attempt to win as many House seats as possible. 

“Today’s ruling affirms what we’ve been saying all along: voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around,” Missouri Representative Wesley Bell wrote on X. “Now, Missourians will finally get to have their say at the ballot in November on rejecting these partisan and unconstitutional maps. I’m proud of all of the folks who organized, called and lobbied their elected officials, and made their voices heard.  In a democracy, we’re supposed to trust the people to self-govern. Jeff City Republicans might want to take their cue from the people they allege to represent.”

Richard von Glahn, the executive director of the organization People Not Politicians Missouri, also lauded the ruling. “In a year when map-drawing has become a national weapon, courts across the country are watching what happens here,” he said in a statement. “A Missouri win for the referendum is a signal that the people still hold the power.”

Hanaway promised to appeal the ruling. 

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