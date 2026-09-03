The Legal Wreckage of the Supreme Court’s Ballroom Follies

The government has also presented declarations from the Director of National Intelligence, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Director of the United States Secret Service, and the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Secretary of the Army, among others, attesting to national security and other harms that would likely arise from enjoining a “single, coherent” project that cannot be readily cleaved into distinct below- and above-ground pieces.

In an earlier age, these declarations may have deserved at least some deference. But this is the era of the unitary executive. The same justices who nodded along to this passage also insist to Americans that the president can and must wield absolute, untrammeled control over the executive branch, even among the Senate-confirmed officials who help lead it. In that sense, citing them is akin to using my cats and my two-and-a-half-year-old son as sources for one of my columns.

But the real problem is with the majority’s standing analysis, which essentially makes it impossible to challenge the project in court. The National Trust argued that it could bring the lawsuit because at least one of its D.C.-residing board members, Alison Hoagland, would suffer an “aesthetic injury” if the project went forward. Courts, including the Supreme Court itself, have often recognized similar injuries for standing purposes—for example, in cases involving the loss of endangered wildlife. (More on that later.) The illegal destruction of a world-renowned symbol of American republicanism would certainly seem to qualify under that threshold.

The conservative majority—except for Chief Justice John Roberts—disagreed. It reduced the Trust’s alleged “aesthetic injury” to a personal grievance against the Trump administration. “To the contrary, we have repeatedly held that mere offense, disagreement, or distaste does not qualify as a concrete and particularized injury under Article III,” the majority wrote in an unsigned opinion, quoting from recent precedent. “As we have put it, ‘this Court has long made clear that distress at or disagreement with the activities of others is not a basis under Article III for a plaintiff to bring a federal lawsuit.’”