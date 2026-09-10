Trump Tries to Raid Treasury for Obamacare Rebates as Questions Swirl
Donald Trump claims Obamacare rebate checks will be sent out soon—but he won’t clarify who’s getting the money or where it’s coming from.
President Trump says he’ll give $500 rebate checks to about one million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in 30 states, claiming they were overcharged by the Biden administration.
“The relief begins with refunding everyone who was overcharged, and the rebates are going out in just a few weeks,” Trump said in a video message posted to the White House X account Thursday morning.
Trump accused President Biden of collecting insurance company fees that were passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, but didn’t provide any evidence for the claim. But perhaps more concerning: Trump didn’t say where the money would be coming from or who exactly would be receiving the checks.
The White House later released a fact sheet online saying that the rebates would be disbursed beginning in October. The sheet did not specify exactly how much ACA enrollees were supposedly overcharged or if the proposal would require approval from Congress.
The timing of Trump’s plan is suspiciously less than two months before November’s midterm elections, and comes just hours after the president announced at the Republican midterm convention that he would send $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate.
“Only I can make this promise to you.… If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them … I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said Wednesday night. “Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders, or like last year when I gave our great members of the military $1,776, remember?”
That plan has been called a bribe, even attracting skepticism from Trump’s MAGA base. Trump has made similar promises before, like $5,000 DOGE checks that never came to fruition or the $2,000 dividend from tariffs that never materialized nearly a year later. Republicans also currently control Congress and the White House, and could theoretically send checks to the American people at any time. It seems that Trump is hoping that a little cash goes a long way toward making Americans forget how hard he has made their lives.