Trump Tries to Raid Treasury for Obamacare Rebates as Questions Swirl

President Donald J. Trump announces $500 rebate checks to nearly 1 million hardworking Americans who were wrongly overcharged through Obamacare.



"Our Administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off." pic.twitter.com/XWA1wlzRH8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026

Trump accused President Biden of collecting insurance company fees that were passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, but didn’t provide any evidence for the claim. But perhaps more concerning: Trump didn’t say where the money would be coming from or who exactly would be receiving the checks.

The White House later released a fact sheet online saying that the rebates would be disbursed beginning in October. The sheet did not specify exactly how much ACA enrollees were supposedly overcharged or if the proposal would require approval from Congress.

The timing of Trump’s plan is suspiciously less than two months before November’s midterm elections, and comes just hours after the president announced at the Republican midterm convention that he would send $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate.