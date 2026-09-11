Trump Silent as Even His Top Conspiracy Guy Abandons Ship
Joseph diGenova was leading Trump’s grand conspiracy crusade. He just resigned, taking time to call out all the “ethical problems.”
The Justice Department prosecutor leading the “grand conspiracy” case against President Trump’s perceived enemies resigned suddenly on Thursday—and Trump hasn’t said a word about it.
Counselor to the attorney general Joe diGenova was essentially responsible for finding proof of Trump’s baseless claims that investigations against him—from the 2016 probe into Russian election interference all the way to Trump’s federal indictments after he left office in 2021—were actually part of a larger conspiracy against him. DiGenova was formerly Trump’s personal attorney and helped lead Trump’s 2020 lawsuits claiming widespread election fraud, which he lost.
“I did resign today by letter to the attorney general. I said that it was a privilege and an honor to serve the president and the department, and I was very grateful,” diGenova told the New York Post Thursday. According to the Post’s sources, the Trump administration began to lose confidence in diGenova, claiming that he was “slow-rolling” indictments of Trump’s perceived enemies—like former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey—and going down “rabbit holes.” After five months on the job, DiGenova still hadn’t charged anyone.
“If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” he said—which suggests that the investigation was a fraught, overzealous exercise from the start.
DiGenova later clarified that comment to the Associated Press.
“There’s plenty of evidence in all of these cases to prove the theories of prosecution. It just takes time to get there, and some people want to get there a little faster than others—and you can’t do that.”
The Justice Department has not commented on the prominent departure, nor has the White House.