Trump Silent as Even His Top Conspiracy Guy Abandons Ship

“I did resign today by letter to the attorney general. I said that it was a privilege and an honor to serve the president and the department, and I was very grateful,” diGenova told the New York Post Thursday. According to the Post’s sources, the Trump administration began to lose confidence in diGenova, claiming that he was “slow-rolling” indictments of Trump’s perceived enemies—like former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey—and going down “rabbit holes.” After five months on the job, DiGenova still hadn’t charged anyone.

“If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” he said—which suggests that the investigation was a fraught, overzealous exercise from the start.

DiGenova later clarified that comment to the Associated Press.