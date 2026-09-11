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Trump Silent as Even His Top Conspiracy Guy Abandons Ship

Joseph diGenova was leading Trump’s grand conspiracy crusade. He just resigned, taking time to call out all the “ethical problems.”

Joseph diGenova
Joseph diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump, holds a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, on November 19, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Joseph diGenova, attorney for President Donald Trump, holds a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, on November 19, 2020.

The Justice Department prosecutor leading the “grand conspiracy” case against President Trump’s perceived enemies resigned suddenly on Thursday—and Trump hasn’t said a word about it.

Counselor to the attorney general Joe diGenova was essentially responsible for finding proof of Trump’s baseless claims that investigations against him—from the 2016 probe into Russian election interference all the way to Trump’s federal indictments after he left office in 2021—were actually part of a larger conspiracy against him. DiGenova was formerly Trump’s personal attorney and helped lead Trump’s 2020 lawsuits claiming widespread election fraud, which he lost.

“I did resign today by letter to the attorney general. I said that it was a privilege and an honor to serve the president and the department, and I was very grateful,” diGenova told the New York Post Thursday. According to the Post’s sources, the Trump administration began to lose confidence in diGenova, claiming that he was “slow-rolling” indictments of Trump’s perceived enemies—like former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey—and going down “rabbit holes.” After five months on the job, DiGenova still hadn’t charged anyone.

“If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” he said—which suggests that the investigation was a fraught, overzealous exercise from the start.

DiGenova later clarified that comment to the Associated Press.

“There’s plenty of evidence in all of these cases to prove the theories of prosecution. It just takes time to get there, and some people want to get there a little faster than others—and you can’t do that.”

The Justice Department has not commented on the prominent departure, nor has the White House.

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Republican Convention Attendee Calls for Shooting Democratic Stars

Texas Senator Ted Cruz seemed unbothered by the call.

Senator Ted Cruz looks to the side while standing on stage at the midterm convention
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Texas Senator Ted Cruz brushed off a convention attendee shouting to kill Democratic politicians and candidates.

During his speech at the Republican midterm convention Thursday night, Cruz failed to address an audience member calling for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to be shot.

Cruz began: “When Mandami [sic] says he wants to seize the means of production—,”

“He should be shot!” someone interrupted from the crowd.

“He means it,” Cruz continued. “When Abdul El-Sayed says he has a quote ‘obligation’ to comply with Sharia law—”

“He should be shot!”

“He means it,” Cruz said. “And when James Talarico says he wants to dismantle capitalism—”

“He should be shot!”

“He means it!” Cruz continued.

If Cruz were anything resembling a real leader, he would have condemned the violent language, particularly as the comments fell on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death.

Clearly, Republican outrage at violent language only goes one way. Cruz himself has repeatedly condemned Democrats for using “hateful rhetoric” to criticize President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Republicans have claimed that the left has a monopoly on doxing and calling for assassinations—all while the Trump administration has deleted government research showing that the right is responsible for far more political violence. Not to mention, Republicans regularly ignore Trump’s outlandish statements, whose own violent language has done little to lower the national temperature.

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The Numbers Don’t Lie: Trump’s Convention Speech Was a Total Flop

Not many people tuned in to see Donald Trump speak.

Donald Trump points while speaking onstage at the Republican midterm convention
President Trump at the Republican midterm convention
Blake Fagan/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump at the Republican midterm convention

Republicans spent more than $40 million to produce their unprecedented midterm convention—but even that enormous investment couldn’t convince the American public to tune in.

Donald Trump spoke at the Dallas event on Wednesday night for more than an hour and a half. Yet the latest Nielsen ratings data, obtained Friday by Mediaite, proves that pretty much no one was interested in the president’s headlining performance.

The speech pulled 2.5 million viewers on Fox News, one of the few networks that aired the spectacle. That’s actually a slight loss compared to Fox’s typical programming in the same time slot: Last month, Gutfeld attracted 2.51 million viewers per episode, suggesting that people who would have already been watching Fox might have actually tuned out Wednesday.

Newsmax, C-SPAN, and OAN also aired the entirety of Trump’s address. Their ratings numbers are not in yet, but it’s unlikely that they attracted more viewers than Fox News, which typically takes the vast majority of America’s conservative audience.

The president’s lackluster prime-time popularity might have been affected by the National Football League, which opened its season on Wednesday night with a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. The ratings report from the season kickoff still hasn’t been made public, but if last season is any indication of the league’s potential audience, then it likely attracted the eyes of around 28 million viewers.

Nonetheless, Trump was convinced that his performance had outdone football itself.

“The Republican Midterm Convention last night, in Dallas, was a major, sold out hit, far bigger, better, and more important than anyone thought possible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning. “It was really something, streaming all over the place, and really big numbers, despite going up against the NFL. The overall numbers beat the NFL.

“The Arena, which was really nice, beat its own attendance records,” Trump continued. “The place was packed! There were thousands of people outside who couldn’t get in. Screens were provided. I guess people LOVE TRUMP POLITICS! I’ll be there again tonight to close out the show. Exciting ‘Stuff!’ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

But the seats were not packed. In fact, days before the event began, Republicans began handing out tickets for free, though those ticketholders were not guaranteed admission. As a result, large swaths of the stadium—particularly in its upper levels—were empty.

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Trump Falls Asleep Onstage at September 11 Ceremony

Donald Trump repeatedly dozed off at the 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon.

Donald Trump falls asleep at the September 11 ceremony while seated next to Melania Trump, who is fully awake.
Donald and Melania Trump at the September 11 ceremony
Finn Gomez/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump at the September 11 ceremony

President Trump fell asleep at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The president dozed off at multiple points during the event Friday, slumped over in his chair with his eyes closed and his head hanging down while everyone else onstage—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Melania Trump, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice—was clearly awake.

Donald Trump asleep at the 9/11 ceremony while seated next to Melania Trump, who is fully awake
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump asleep on stage at the September 11 ceremony
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

This is one of many times the 80-year-old president has appeared to be completely asleep on camera in front of dozens of people. But for him to do it today—in front of the families of victims on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the most devastating terror attack in American history—is particularly inappropriate.

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Texts Reveal Kash Patel Ordering Staff to Fight “Ifindretards” Account

The FBI director is hounding his staff to hunt down mean social media posts.

Kash Patel holds up a business card
FBI Director Kash Patel
SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel was so upset about being criticized on social media that he directed bureau agents to find offending accounts and respond to them.

On Thursday, journalist Seth Hettena found texts released by the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act showing conversations where Patel ordered the FBI’s Assistant Director for Public Affairs, Ben Williamson, to respond to a X poster with the name “Ifindretards.”

The February post said Patel’s “retard rating just went to all time highs. Congratulations Kash.”

X post Retard Finder @IfindRetards His retard rating just went to all time highs. Congratulations Kash

Patel thought the post warranted a reply, and pressured agents to “continuously” respond with the bureau’s “record year results.” Hettena simulated how the text exchange would look on an iPhone:

X screenshot Seth Hettena @seth_hettena texts between Kash Patel and Ben Williamson Patel: link to tweet Williamson: this is an "Epstein didn't kill himself" bot account If you're wondering where that's comingi from Patel: 277k responses are not bots what i asked you and your team to do is find them, and post our record year results back at them all, continuously have they been doing that Williamson: that's views — it's 400 responses. a real visible tweet gets 5x that yes. we're not responding to 'Ifindretards.' that would look bad on you. Patel: its not about them, it is about the number of views because people see it and need to be seeing our stats

When Williamson protested that responding to @IfindRetards would “look bad” on Patel, the director responded that “it’s not about them, it is about the number of views, because people see it and need to be seeing our stats.”

It’s quite a waste of FBI resources to go after an online troll, but Patel has been overly concerned with social media throughout his tenure, revealing sensitive information from multiple investigations including the Charlie Kirk assassination. Patel isn’t particularly concerned about the bureau’s resources, either, having used them to jet-set around the world partying and hanging out with his singer girlfriend.

Patel only has his job because of his loyalty to President Trump, publishing an enemies list before Trump was elected in 2024. Since he was narrowly confirmed by the Senate last year, Patel’s stewardship of the FBI has been marked by scandal after scandal, and he quickly lost the confidence of the agents under his command. Right now, the only reason Patel still has his job is that he hasn’t lost the confidence of the president.

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