Reflecting Pool Contractor Admits It Messed Up From the Very Start
The contractor behind the repairs on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has confirmed what we all knew: Trump’s imaginary vandals weren’t to blame for the botched renovation.
The contractor President Trump hired to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is taking full responsibility for the pool’s torn blue paint and lining.
The New York Times reports that Atlantic Industrial Coatings told the White House that its own failures were responsible for the botched renovation, not vandals, contradicting the Trump administration’s claim that the pool had been sabotaged.
The Times cited government documents from the past two months showing that AIC found issues in planning and executing the renovation. In reports dated August 14 and September 2, the company blamed its own work, saying that workers did not spray enough primer to keep the pool liner’s layers stuck together.
The company also said that its repair plan for the liner layers called for the use of two chemicals that weren’t compatible with each other. The chemical on top reached a high temperature that the one below couldn’t handle, leading to the bottom layer of the liner blistering and coming loose.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that vandals using sharp tools like knives and box cutters slashed at the pool’s new “American flag blue” paint, causing it to peel. His U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro, even charged several people over that false claim, including former Olympian David Hearn. Eventually, all of the charges were dropped.
All of this shows that the Trump administration rushed through a botched renovation. Officials bypassed the bidding process to hand the contract to AIC, which used a process partially designed by David Schutzenhofer, the general manager of Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. When that effort failed spectacularly, Trump blamed random people for the pool he ruined rather than take responsibility.