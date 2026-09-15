Photographer Exposes Kash Patel’s Talking Points—and They’re a Doozy

A Reuters photographer captured an image of a document Patel referred to during questioning. It was titled “DURBIN INFO” and listed a series of bullet points containing opposition research on Durbin and his wife.

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It’s a little ironic that Patel was planning to make things so personal, considering that the FBI director repeatedly refused to answer any questions involving his use of government resources for his 26-year-old girlfriend.

It appears that Patel didn’t get a chance to use his opposition research on the Illinois Democrat—instead, he offered a series of obstinate nonanswers.