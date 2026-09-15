Photographer Exposes Kash Patel’s Talking Points—and They’re a Doozy
The FBI director came prepared, but not to talk about his actual job.
FBI Director Kash Patel needed a cheat sheet of attacks in order to dodge tough questions from Senator Dick Durbin Tuesday.
It’s no wonder Patel refused to answer Democratic lawmakers’ questions at a Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing—his notes had nothing to do with his role leading the FBI!
A Reuters photographer captured an image of a document Patel referred to during questioning. It was titled “DURBIN INFO” and listed a series of bullet points containing opposition research on Durbin and his wife.
It’s a little ironic that Patel was planning to make things so personal, considering that the FBI director repeatedly refused to answer any questions involving his use of government resources for his 26-year-old girlfriend.
It appears that Patel didn’t get a chance to use his opposition research on the Illinois Democrat—instead, he offered a series of obstinate nonanswers.
Patel refused to provide information in response to Durbin’s questions about the FBI’s failure to investigate potential civil rights violations committed by federal agents during the Department of Homeland Security’s “Midway Blitz” operation in Chicago. Patel also denied making false statements following the horrific shooting of Marimar Martinez.
“I can tell you that she’s never been charged with a crime after being shot five times—” Durbin said.
“You want her to be charged for being shot?” Patel asked incredulously.
Patel responded incoherently to Durbin’s questions about lowering the standards for applicants at the FBI, claiming he’d done so in order to, among other things, protect the human “victims” of bestiality. He also dodged questions about dragging his feet on releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, and refused to weigh in on the allegations of corruption against Corey Lewandowski.
There was once a time when government officials preparing to testify before the Senate might’ve brought notes on their work—but not anymore. In the Trump administration, officials mostly just prep tips on how to get at Democratic lawmakers. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi tried the same thing and, well, we all know how that went.